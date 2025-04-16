Sylvan Learning Launches $29 Assessments to Combat Pandemic and Summer Learning Loss

Limited-time discounted assessments are available April 14 - May 25 to help families identify learning gaps before summer break widens them further.

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the school year winds down and families gear up for summer, Sylvan Learning is offering a timely solution to one of education's biggest challenges: identifying and addressing learning gaps before they grow even wider during the summer break. From April 14 through May 25, Sylvan is offering its proprietary Insight™ Assessment for just $29, helping families pinpoint where their children stand academically as they navigate the dual impact of post-pandemic learning disruptions and summer learning loss.

The move comes in response to recent findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which show that U.S. students are still grappling with academic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reading scores for 13-year-olds have plummeted to the lowest levels since 1975, and nearly one in three students is performing below basic proficiency in both math and reading.

But COVID isn't the only culprit. According to a report from Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), students can lose up to two to three months of academic progress over the summer if they're not engaged in learning activities — and the effect is even more pronounced for students who are already behind.

"The national data confirms what we've been seeing in our centers for the past few years — students are still catching up," said Susan Valverde, brand president of Sylvan Learning. "Unfortunately, many families don't know their children are behind because report cards don't always tell the full story. Our $29 assessment gives parents a clear, accurate view of where their child stands, so they can take action before it's too late."

Sylvan's Insight™ Assessment is an adaptive, in-person evaluation administered by education professionals at local centers. It covers key skill areas in reading, writing, and math, and includes a one-on-one consultation with parents to go over the results and create a personalized learning plan tailored to the student's needs.

"With so much variation in how schools are grading and measuring progress, families need an independent, reliable way to understand what their children actually know," Valverde said. "Whether your child is struggling or just not being challenged enough, this assessment is a powerful first step."

Experts say summer is a critical time for intervention, especially for students who were already facing academic challenges before the pandemic. "It's not just that achievement is lower on average, but we're also seeing a widening gap between high and low achievers," said Karyn Lewis, director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA. "This suggests the pandemic had a more profound effect on students who were already struggling."

That's why Sylvan is making it easier for parents to take action before the summer break begins.

With more than 45 years of experience in supplemental education, Sylvan has expanded its reach through school partnerships, government-funded programs, and targeted tutoring efforts across the country. From Louisiana's literacy voucher initiative to district-level support in California, Sylvan centers are helping thousands of students rebuild confidence and close critical academic gaps.

"Our mission is to make high-quality education accessible to every student," Valverde said. "And that begins with knowledge. When parents know where their child stands, they can make the best decisions to support their academic journey — and we're here to help every step of the way."

To learn more about your closest Sylvan Learning location offering a discounted assessment, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com.

