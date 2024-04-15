Sylvan Learning Offering $29 Assessments for All Students To Help Parents Better Understand Students' Needs

The discount on assessments will start April 15, providing more parents a new, unbiased and accurate tool to determine student readiness in the age of grade inflation.

DALLAS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the supplemental and enrichment education brand with more than 45 years of experience, and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is offering a substantial discount on its Insight™ Assessment service beginning on April 15, bringing the cost down to $29. Sylvan is aiming to make the objective evaluation of a student's academic performance more accessible to the families who need it.

Many schools are adjusting expectations to account for the challenges students have faced in recent years due to the pandemic and its aftershocks. This has led to grade inflation, meaning that report cards may not be an accurate representation of how well students have mastered the standards generally associated with their grade level.

"The report card isn't telling the whole story," said Emily Mitchell, vice president of education at Sylvan Learning. "It is understandable why schools would want to ease up on the expectations, given the disruption we've had in the past few years. Schools were offering grace, and giving more points for effort. However, this has led to lowering expectations for each grade until students are perceived as catching up. The problem is that parents think their kids are doing great. If you're told that by the school, you have every reason to believe that it's true."

Report cards are traditionally reflective of how students are performing relative to their peers and standard expectations for their grade level. With schools nationwide offering more flexibility and adjusting differently, the only way to receive an entirely clear understanding of a student's performance is with the help of a neutral third party.

"So many schools are practicing grade inflation, and parents don't really have a good understanding of how their children are doing in school," said Amy Przywara, chief marketing officer at Sylvan Learning. "Our assessment helps parents and students better understand where a student's skills and weaknesses lie. This is a great tool as students prepare to enter the next stage of their academic careers."

Good grades on a report card can help a student progress to the next grade, or even through the transitions from elementary to middle school and middle to high school. However, report cards do not account for real skill gaps as students work toward college and their careers.

By slashing the cost of the assessment, Sylvan aims to make educational support more accessible for families nationwide. Once the assessment is complete, students, parents and members of students' support teams have a better understanding of where a child needs support and can engage in more targeted supplemental education.

"We believe that all students deserve a quality education," said Przywara. "The first step to achieving this is understanding where a student needs support. From here, we can use the proven strategies that have been delivering positive results for decades to help students catch up and pursue their academic goals with confidence."

