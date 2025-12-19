Sylvan Park Selects AMG as Professional HOA Management Partner

"Our mission is not just to manage communities, but to empower them. By providing boards with the tools, expertise, and support they need, we ensure daily operations run smoothly while leaders focus on strategy and vision." Post this

According to AMG President Dacy Cavicchia, Sylvan Park will benefit from AMG's comprehensive management model, which lightens the administrative burden on volunteer boards while strengthening long-term community health. "Our mission is not just to manage communities, but to empower them," Cavicchia said. "We provide boards with the tools for transparent communication, the support for sound financial oversight, the guidance for expedited board maintenance decisions, and the resources for ongoing education. By giving leaders the systems and expertise they need, we free them to focus on strategy and vision, while AMG ensures that daily operations run smoothly and efficiently."

AMG's administrative and ministerial services may include:

Technology-driven support, such as a secure portal and mobile app for 24/7 access to financials, service requests, and community documents.

Active maintenance oversight, involving regular site visits as specified by the community, vendor coordination, and facilitated handyman services that address issues before they become costly.

Financial transparency, for real-time reporting, CPA audit coordination, and long-range reserve planning administration.

Board empowerment, such as ongoing education, legal liaison coordination, and AMG's exclusive Community Leaders Series and Podcasts.

With one of the lowest manager turnover rates in the industry, AMG ensures continuity and trusted relationships. Many of its managers hold advanced professional certifications (CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®), and AMG itself is one of the first companies nationwide to earn the AAMC® accreditation from the Community Associations Institute.

According to AMG's proprietary client satisfaction surveys, the company consistently reports a 98% satisfaction rate and long-standing client retention. This track record reflects AMG's focus on continuity, board empowerment, and financial transparency — qualities that will now support Sylvan Park as it grows and thrives.

About AMG

Founded in 1985, Association Management Group delivers proactive, tech-enabled HOA management across the Carolinas, with offices in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC. AMG blends personal service with deep expertise to help boards protect community interests, enhance quality of life, and support property values.

For more information, visit www.amgworld.com.

Media Contact

Adriana Moreno, Association Management Group, 1 8889084264, [email protected], Association Management Group

SOURCE Association Management Group