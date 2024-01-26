Symbia Logistics Celebrates Continued Growth with Acquisition of Colorado Distribution Group

Symbia Logistics announces the latest addition to its growing family – the Colorado Distribution Group (CDG). This marks another significant step in Symbia's nationwide expansion, emphasizing its dedication to offering comprehensive multichannel solutions. Post this

Fred Rake, President of Symbia Logistics, shared his insights on how this latest acquisition aligns with the company's overarching vision. "The incorporation of CDG into the Symbia brand represents more than just growth; it's a strategic enhancement of our capabilities and services. It's about reinforcing our position as a logistics powerhouse, ready to serve and elevate the diverse needs of our clients across the nation."

Symbia Logistics continues to demonstrate its strength and agility in the 3PL sector, making strategic moves that position the company as a leader in logistics solutions. With each acquisition and expansion, Symbia solidifies its role as a provider of custom multi-channel fulfillment solutions, meeting the evolving needs of enterprise brands across the United States.

For more information about Symbia Logistics and its services, visit Symbia.com

