Symbia Logistics Celebrates Continued Growth with Acquisition of Colorado Distribution Group

Continuing to demonstrate its strength and agility in the 3PL sector, Symbia Logistics is making strategic moves to position the company as a leader in logistics solutions.
DENVER, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symbia Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider known for its focused expansion and strategic acquisitions, today announces the latest addition to its growing family – the Colorado Distribution Group (CDG). This acquisition marks another significant step in Symbia's nationwide expansion, emphasizing its dedication to offering comprehensive multichannel solutions.
A proven and diverse track record positioned CDG as an ideal prospect for Symbia's expansion efforts. Established in 2005, CDG has been a pivotal player in the logistics industry, providing an array of services including cross-docking, reverse logistics, and product handling. With its 140,000 square feet facility and a dedicated team of 20 members, CDG has catered to a diverse range of industries, from automotive to telecom.
Fred Rake, President of Symbia Logistics, shared his insights on how this latest acquisition aligns with the company's overarching vision. "The incorporation of CDG into the Symbia brand represents more than just growth; it's a strategic enhancement of our capabilities and services. It's about reinforcing our position as a logistics powerhouse, ready to serve and elevate the diverse needs of our clients across the nation."
Symbia Logistics continues to demonstrate its strength and agility in the 3PL sector, making strategic moves that position the company as a leader in logistics solutions. With each acquisition and expansion, Symbia solidifies its role as a provider of custom multi-channel fulfillment solutions, meeting the evolving needs of enterprise brands across the United States.
For more information about Symbia Logistics and its services, visit Symbia.com
Media Contact
Sean Mueller, Symbia Logistics, 1 (720) 788-3950, Sean.Mueller@Symbia.com, symbia.com
SOURCE Symbia Logistics
Share this article