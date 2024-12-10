Symbia Logistics Extends East Coast Reach with CNI Distribution Partnership

"This partnership isn't just about growth—it's about recognizing the remarkable foundation CNI has built." - Fred Rake, President of Symbia Logistics Post this

Expanding Symbia's Footprint and Capabilities

The acquisition of CNI not only allows Symbia to expand its geographic reach further east but also establishes Nashville as a strategic hub for two-day service from Boston to Tampa. The 110,000-square-foot facility sits on 14 acres, providing room for future growth and positioning it as Symbia's East Coast hub. With favorable lease terms, the capacity to double its current volume, and an experienced management team staying onboard, Symbia is well-equipped for sustainable, long-term growth.

Edward T. Clydesdale, President of CNI Distribution, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Personally, I am already so pleased and honored to not only call these folks my employers, but also my friends and brothers. Symbia already feels like home and I couldn't be more thankful for them and the kind and gracious way in which we have already begun to work together. Looking forward to the next 35 years!"

Fred Rake, President of Symbia Logistics, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "This partnership isn't just about growth—it's about recognizing the remarkable foundation CNI has built. Their dedication to serving publishers reflects the same care and quality Symbia strives for. Together, we'll combine our strengths to enhance this operation and deliver even greater value to customers."

About Symbia Logistics

Symbia Logistics is a leading third-party logistics provider offering customized solutions in warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation. With facilities across the United States—including Reno, NV; Denver, CO; Kansas City, MO; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; and now Antioch, TN—Symbia empowers brands in diverse industries, including food and beverage, publishing, health and beauty, and pet products. Known for its advanced technology and personalized service, Symbia helps clients streamline operations and focus on their core business. For more information about Symbia Logistics and its services, visit Symbia.com.

