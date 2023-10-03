Symbia Logistics Reports Phenominal Growth in Chicago, Houston, Reno and Denver

Symbia Logistics, an industry-leading third-party logistics provider, today reports its remarkable growth in the 3PL sector over the past 18 months due to strategic expansions and acquisitions. Tweet this

Chicago saw Symbia's arrival in 2019 with the acquisition of ID Commerce & Logistics. They bolstered their presence with a second warehouse in 2023, and the team also plans to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Windy City within the next twelve months. Anchoring in the Midwest, regarded as the country's supply chain nerve center, aligns with Symbia's vision of tapping into areas rich in opportunities and talent.

Reno, NV, has remained a beacon of growth for Symbia since 2018. 2023 heralded the arrival of a state-of-the-art warehouse. "Reno has proven to be an insightful choice. With its location close to Northern California and the attractive business conditions in Nevada, it was a prime market for our expansion strategy," shared Jim Smith, Founder of Symbia Logistics.

Denver is home to another of Symbia's new fulfillment centers, marking one more milestone in 2023. Designed to cater to brands spanning Colorado, Wyoming, and Northern New Mexico, this facility also serves as a strategic hub for distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

Symbia's ethos revolves around a deep understanding of logistics and prioritizing custom multi-channel fulfillment solutions from coast to coast. In a landscape where clients seek reliability, scalability, and operational excellence, Symbia stands out by delivering precisely tailored solutions that cater to the evolving needs of enterprise brands.

**About Symbia Logistics**

Symbia Logistics is a premier third-party logistics provider with warehousing and fulfillment centers in Reno, NV; Denver, CO; Kansas City, MO; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Swedesboro, NJ; and Houston, TX. Committed to operational excellence and offering bespoke solutions, Symbia adds substantial value for its clients by harnessing deep logistics expertise integrated with advanced technology.

Sean Mueller, Symbia Logistics, 1 (720) 788-3950, [email protected], https://www.symbia.com/

