Symbrosia Unveils Plans for the World's Largest Land-Based Seaweed Farm in Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symbrosia, a Hawai'i-based ag-innovation company, today announced architectural plans for its new 15-acre seaweed farm on the Kona coast — which, once built, will be the largest land-based seaweed farm in the world. The facility is designed to anchor Symbrosia's global expansion of SeaGraze®, the red seaweed-derived feed ingredient already experiencing surging demand from beef and dairy producers eager to improve livestock productivity, lower input costs, and meet sustainability-linked market requirements.
Over the past 18 months, Symbrosia has secured commercial agreements with leading cattle producers across the U.S. and EU. The Kona facility ensures Symbrosia can scale production to meet these multi-year commitments and accelerate market adoption. For investors, this expansion represents a rare opportunity to participate in building a category-defining biomanufacturing platform driven by strong global demand, AI integration, high-margin co-product revenue streams, and significant regulatory tailwinds.
A First-of-its-Kind Biorefinery
Planned as a first-of-its-kind (FOAK) algal biorefinery, the Kona farm will integrate photobioreactors, modular hatcheries, and open-air cultivation systems under Symbrosia's proprietary Flexible Cell Formation™ model. Beyond livestock feed, the design allows for sequential extraction of high-value bioactive compounds for food, health, and cosmetic markets — diversifying revenue and positioning Hawai'i as a global hub for the next generation of marine agriculture and advanced manufacturing.
"The demand is real and it's growing rapidly," said Alexia Akbay, CEO of Symbrosia. "Producers are under pressure from regulators, retailers, and consumers to adopt better solutions for both efficiency and environmental performance. SeaGraze® is one of the only proven technologies ready to scale. This new facility is how we unlock the volumes needed to serve our future pipeline — while opening the door to co-products that expand both margins and exit opportunities for investors."
Building Capacity and Careers in Kona
Once construction is complete (expected mid-2027), the Kona facility will create 40+ new high-quality local jobs across operations, engineering, R&D, and cultivation. Symbrosia is dedicated to establishing apprenticeship and internship programs that provide Kona community members with direct access to new careers in aquaculture and applied sciences.
Luigi Remo, Director of Operations & Engineering at Symbrosia, shared: "As someone who grew up in Kona and left for higher education, it's an honor to now shape this project. Too often, young people from our community feel they need to move away to pursue careers in engineering, research, or technology. This campus flips that narrative, that's why we're calling it a "campus". By intentionally developing localized apprenticeship and internship opportunities, we're ensuring the next generation can build world-class careers right here at home."
Key Metrics and Investor Value
- Jobs Created: 40+ new local jobs in STEM, operations, and community engagement.
- Algal Biomass Produced: 3,385 tons of dry weight biomass grown per year.
- SeaGraze® Capacity: Enough to supply feed for over 1.4 million head of cattle annually.
- Market Pull: Multi-year offtake agreements already secured with beef and dairy producers.
- Economic Value: A diversified algal biorefinery model that reduces waste, expands U.S. production capacity, and builds investor-aligned upside through co-products.
- Environmental Credits: Projected to generate 558,809 tCO2e in carbon credits — unlocking additional monetization pathways.
Designed for Scale and Resiliency
The facility will be powered by on-site solar arrays and battery storage, ensuring energy resiliency and lower operating costs. Grown in 100% seawater, Symbrosia's seaweed avoids freshwater use entirely, while restoration partnerships with the Ala Kahakai Trail Association will support cultural stewardship, invasive species removal, and native planting.
The design also dedicates portions of the site to community innovation: gardens, aquaponics, and open space for local groups and entrepreneurs developing projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
A Launchpad for Global Expansion
The Kona facility sets a new global benchmark in land-based seaweed farming. Once operational, it will serve as the launchpad for Symbrosia's algal biorefinery model, with planned expansion into Latin America by 2030.
"This project has been a labor of love and passion from everyone involved on the Symbrosia team," said Hoku Hudman, Head of Cultivation at Symbrosia. "But make no mistake — by scaling feed and co-products simultaneously, we're creating one of the most investable opportunities in the blue economy."
About Symbrosia
Symbrosia is a Hawai'i-based aquaculture company commercializing SeaGraze®, a natural feed ingredient made from Asparagopsis taxiformis. By advancing livestock nutrition, monetizing co-products, and scaling resilient aquaculture systems, Symbrosia is pioneering one of the most scalable food and climate innovations available today. Learn more at www.symbrosia.co/explore-credits.
