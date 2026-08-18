Symetri Acquires SpaceIntel Operations to Expand AI-Enabled Facility Management Capabilities in the U.S.

Symetri has acquired the operations of SpaceIntel, a U.S.-based provider of an AI-enabled facility management platform. The acquisition brings software, skilled personnel, and customers, while expanding Symetri's support to facility operations.

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symetri has acquired the operations of SpaceIntel, a U.S.-based provider of an AI-enabled facility management platform.

Facility owners often have valuable building information scattered across spreadsheets, PDFs, outdated floor plans and disconnected systems. This fragmentation can leave scans and models disconnected from operations, asset and maintenance records without spatial context, and compliance information difficult to access.