Symetri Acquires SpaceIntel Operations to Expand AI-Enabled Facility Management Capabilities in the U.S.

Symetri has acquired the operations of SpaceIntel, a U.S.-based provider of an AI-enabled facility management platform. The acquisition brings software, skilled personnel, and customers, while expanding Symetri's support to facility operations.
NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symetri has acquired the operations of SpaceIntel, a U.S.-based provider of an AI-enabled facility management platform.
Facility owners often have valuable building information scattered across spreadsheets, PDFs, outdated floor plans and disconnected systems. This fragmentation can leave scans and models disconnected from operations, asset and maintenance records without spatial context, and compliance information difficult to access.
SpaceIntel addresses these challenges by enabling organizations to manage facilities, equipment, staff and resources across multiple locations using digital building data and structured workflows. The platform connects spatial information from 3D scans, building information models, point clouds and 2D drawings with asset management, building automation, maintenance, compliance, enterprise resource planning and IoT systems. This creates a current, practical view of facilities and operations for the teams responsible for managing them.
"SpaceIntel is a natural fit for Symetri and the clients we serve," said Mark Lackovic, Chief Business Development Officer at Symetri USA. "Owners need a better way to extend the value of their design and construction investments into day-to-day operations. By connecting building data, assets and operational systems, SpaceIntel creates that continuity and puts the information and technology clients already have to work."
The acquisition adds SpaceIntel's software, skilled team and customers to Symetri's proprietary software portfolio. It expands Symetri's ability to support clients from design and construction into long-term facility operations across sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing, financial services, commercial real estate and data centers.
Media Contact
Melissa Cash, Symetri, 1 8003363375, [email protected], https://www.symetri.us/
SOURCE Symetri
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