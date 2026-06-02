Symetri and Egnyte Announce Partnership to Help AEC Firms Access and Govern Information Across Connected Work Environments

"Partnering with Egnyte strengthens our ability to help firms access information where work is happening, connect it across the environments their teams rely on, and maintain the governance needed to work with confidence." Brad Horst, Vice President of CIO Advisory Services at Symetri Post this

Rather than forcing users to leave the tools they are already working in to find information, the joint approach helps bring content into the flow of work. That gives customers a more practical way to support distributed teams, reduce friction between systems, and create a stronger foundation for AI-enabled search and insights across connected data sources.

"We want to support our customers in the technology decisions that make the most sense for their business," said Brad Horst, Vice President of CIO Advisory Services at Symetri. "Partnering with Egnyte strengthens our ability to help firms access information where work is happening, connect it across the environments their teams rely on, and maintain the governance needed to work with confidence."

"AEC teams are often burdened by spending too much time hunting for information across fragmented systems," said Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Egnyte. "Through this partnership with Symetri, we are enabling firms to bring secure, cloud content management directly into the applications they use every day. Consolidating data in Egnyte's centralized repository lays the groundwork for AI-powered search and automated insights, allowing customers to unlock the hidden value in their project files and work smarter."

By combining Symetri's industry expertise with Egnyte's connector ecosystem, the companies can support customers looking for a more practical approach to collaboration and information management. The partnership also helps organizations preserve permissions and compliance controls as content is surfaced across connected applications and services.

The announcement reflects Symetri's continued focus on helping customers solve real operational challenges with solutions that fit how they work today and where they want to go next.

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction and manufacturing businesses. We empower people to work smarter and more sustainably for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and has grown to a team of over 1200 people with offices throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, UK, Ireland, US, Canada and Brazil. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorised Training Centre (ATC) and Autodesk Global Service Provider.

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

For more information, visit: www.symetri.com

About Egnyte

Egnyte is a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, trusted by more than 23,000 customers to increase employee productivity, drive operational efficiencies, and secure mission-critical content. Egnyte's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to create, share, and protect their information at scale, with specialized solutions designed to meet the unique needs of organizations in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), financial services, life sciences, and other industries.

For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Cash, Symetri, 1 800-336-3375, [email protected], https://www.symetri.us/

SOURCE Symetri