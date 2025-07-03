Symetri Announces Acquisition of TPM's Autodesk and Bluebeam Division

"This strategic partnership is a win for both TPM and Symetri, but most importantly, it's a win for the Autodesk and Bluebeam clients" - Kevin Schlack, CEO, Symetri US Post this

"This strategic partnership is a win for both TPM and Symetri, but most importantly, it's a win for the Autodesk and Bluebeam clients" said Kevin Schlack, CEO, Symetri US. "They will benefit from a like-minded organization with expanded resources and capabilities, while continuing to work with the same trusted TPM team members now under the Symetri brand."

Chris Fay, President, President, TPM, Inc said, "I am beyond excited about this partnership with Symetri and what this means for our Autodesk and Bluebeam customers. Not only will they be supported by an industry leading partner, but also experience a very similar culture, and the same team members that will enhance their success and navigate their transition from TPM to Symetri."

In alignment with TPM's long-term business strategy, their divestiture of its Autodesk and Bluebeam business allows them to reallocate resources & accelerate growth in other key areas including Solidworks, Driveworks, TrebleHook, 3D Printing, and Color Lab.

About TPM, Inc.

TPM Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the engineering and design community for over 40 years. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, TPM delivers innovative solutions across manufacturing, design automation, CRM, and corporate graphics.

About Symetri

Symetri, founded in Sweden in 1989, is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and a trusted provider of technology solutions for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. With over 1,000 employees across Europe and the U.S.,

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed company delivering business-critical IT solutions globally.

Symetri empowers design and engineering professionals to work smarter and more sustainably through cutting-edge technology and expert services. As a global leader in BIM, product design, and lifecycle solutions, Symetri supports customers in achieving greater efficiency and competitive advantage.

