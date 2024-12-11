Symmetry Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation in Payroll Compliance

"In many ways, Symmetry has become the backbone of U.S. payroll, and it's a massive responsibility—but it's one that we love", Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO, Symmetry. "More than 64 million U.S. workers rely on our technology to receive their paychecks accurately, and our duty to them drives us forward." Post this

Symmetry is the single source for payroll compliance APIs that are consistently designed, enabling developers to integrate with products that work and deliver accurate payroll quickly. Our flexibility enables custom solutions — developers and tax teams can run their payroll according to their preferences, interpretations, and quirks. "We had built a payroll tax calculation engine for our Canadian customers. Rather than do that and build an entire code base from scratch to serve the U.S. market, Wave turned to Symmetry. We already knew them," said Emily Spence, Manager of Payroll Compliance at Wave.

At Symmetry, payroll compliance has been our core focus for 40 years, and we aim to go beyond. We tackle compliance challenges throughout the employee lifecycle, empowering teams to innovate and build remarkable products. We strive to make employee onboarding and payroll compliance a strategic advantage for growth.

Symmetry is the leading payroll tax compliance infrastructure for employers, onboarding platforms and payroll providers, powering the paychecks of over 64 million employees each year in the US and Canada. Symmetry's fully integrated suite of onboarding software and payroll tax APIs automates the payroll process with always up-to-date and accurate federal, state and local taxes. Powering innovation for 40 years and awarded a best place to work by the Phoenix Business Journal, Symmetry helps people tech build remarkable payroll products.

