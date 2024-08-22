Symmetry Companies Launches Sales for Final New Homes at Pine Canyon, Sets Record Pricing in Northern Arizona

"Ghost Tree is a landmark achievement for Pine Canyon, setting new standards for luxury and design. We're proud to introduce this exclusive collection of homes, offering a unique opportunity to become part of this exceptional community." - Peter Burger, president and founder of Symmetry Companies Post this

With prices starting in the low $3 millions, Ghost Tree marks the first new-home release in Pine Canyon since 2021, when all 26 homesites at Pine Run sold out in one day with $15.9 million in sales.

"Ghost Tree is a landmark achievement for Pine Canyon, setting new standards for luxury and design," said Peter Burger, president and founder of Symmetry Companies. "We're proud to introduce this exclusive collection of homes, offering a unique opportunity to become part of this exceptional community and the very best of mountain living at an unparalleled level."

The intimate neighborhood epitomizes elevated mountain living and seamlessly blends the area's awe-inspiring natural splendor with exquisite mountain-modern design. With architecture by 4240 Architecture and interior design by Elizabeth Hamill Interiors, the collection showcases impeccable craftsmanship as each home is carefully positioned to enhance privacy and maximize views of the golf course and San Francisco Peaks.

The sales launch follows a comprehensive $6.4 million golf course renovation, representing the largest investment in the course's history. Completed this summer, the upgrades to the Jay Morrish-designed 19-hole championship course focused on increasing shot options and ensuring a sustainable and superior golfing experience. Enhancements included improving the course layout, visuals, playability and length, which was extended by 100 yards.

Led by Michael Kuhn & Associates, the course implemented new cutting-edge technology to the irrigation system, resulting in optimized water usage and impeccable playing conditions. The sustainable irrigation offers an environmentally friendly golf course with 30% enhanced water efficiency along with a reduced sprinkler count. The upgrades solidify Pine Canyon as a premier golf destination, making the course one of the best in the country and offering some of the highest-quality golf conditions nationwide.

"We are committed to elevating the experience within the gates of Pine Canyon," said Todd Severson, partner at Symmetry Companies. "The recent renovation not only enhances the golfing experience with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices but also reinforces our dedication to creating a world-class destination. The improvements underscore our vision of integrating excellence in every aspect of the community, ensuring that Pine Canyon remains at the forefront of luxury living and exceptional recreation."

Considered the preeminent private luxury golf community in northern Arizona and spanning more than 600 acres, Pine Canyon boasts a variety of amenities, including a luxurious clubhouse, incredible dining options, a full-service spa and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. Residents can also enjoy multiple outdoor recreational activities and a vibrant community atmosphere. With its stunning natural surroundings and exceptional hospitality-centric services, Pine Canyon provides an unmatched living experience.

For more information about Pine Canyon or Ghost Tree, visit PineCanyon.net. For more about Symmetry Companies, visit SymmetryCompanies.com.

About Pine Canyon

Nestled in the picturesque highlands of Flagstaff, Ariz. and spanning over 600 acres, Pine Canyon has been the preeminent luxury master-planned golf community in northern Arizona for more than 20 years. Owned and developed by Scottsdale-based Symmetry Companies, the community's centerpiece is its 19-hole championship golf course designed by Jay Morrish, which provides residents with an elite golf experience amidst the world's largest Ponderosa pine forest backdrop. In addition to its world-class golf course that just underwent a $6.4 million upgrade, Pine Canyon features a range of five-star, resort-style amenities, including an opulent clubhouse, incredible dining options, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities and a robust offering of family-friendly community events that celebrate every season. Pine Canyon has an extensive collection of exquisitely designed homes, each crafted to blend luxury, serenity and sophistication within one of the West's most charming mountain towns. For more information, visit PineCanyon.net.

About Symmetry Companies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Symmetry Companies is a leading developer of master-planned communities specializing in luxury residential neighborhoods featuring elite private golf clubs and exceptional lifestyles to inspire the human spirit. Founded in 2014 and renowned for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovative design, Symmetry Companies delivers unparalleled living experiences through meticulously crafted homes and world-class amenities. Its portfolio includes two of Arizona's most sought-after private golf communities - Pine Canyon, a luxurious alpine retreat in Flagstaff and Talking Rock, a rustic, high-desert escape in Prescott. Seamlessly integrating superior hospitality with its developments, Symmetry Companies ensures that each community offers a unique blend of elegance and comfort, setting new standards in luxury living. For more information, visit SymmetryCompanies.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Urgiles, Symmetry Companies, 1 4806268801, [email protected]

SOURCE Symmetry Companies