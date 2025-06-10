Symmetry Introduces Fast, Compliant I-9 Verification for Onboarding and Payroll Providers in Partnership with WorkBright

"Our partnership with WorkBright and the launch of Symmetry I-9 represents a significant step to provide a comprehensive and innovative payroll compliance infrastructure." Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO of Symmetry. Post this

Symmetry's partnership integrates WorkBright's compliance-first technology with over 2.3 million penalty-free I-9s completed, to create an industry-leading I-9 product capability for onboarding and payroll providers. WorkBright's I-9 automation, remote section 2 authorization, and complete E-Verify integration bolsters Symmetry's enterprise-grade payroll compliance infrastructure. "For over a decade, WorkBright has focused on the complexities of Form I-9 compliance. With shifting regulations, rising penalties, and increasing enforcement, employers need a trusted partner", said Chapelle Ryon, CEO of WorkBright. "WorkBright delivers a best-in-class I-9 solution that balances compliance and simplicity. With deep compliance expertise and a mobile-first, user-friendly experience, we support HR teams, reduce risk, and help new hires complete Form I-9s anytime, anywhere."

The introduction of Symmetry I-9 showcases a partnership that pairs Symmetry's payroll compliance expertise with WorkBright's employment verification technology to streamline onboarding, eliminate compliance risk, and improve employee experiences. "Our partnership with WorkBright and the launch of Symmetry I-9 represents a significant step to provide a comprehensive and innovative payroll compliance infrastructure", said Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO of Symmetry. "We are empowering the payroll industry to not only navigate the complexities of employment verification with ease and accuracy but also to build remarkable payroll products, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving world of people technology."

Symmetry I-9 offers seamless integration options like an easy-to-use developer API and embeddable product experiences. With this partnership, Symmetry provides a compliant and efficient technology infrastructure for onboarding and payroll providers to build remarkable products. Click here to learn more.

About Symmetry

Symmetry is the leading payroll tax compliance infrastructure for payroll providers, onboarding services and large employers. Our accurate payroll tax APIs and onboarding compliance tools automate the payroll process, so you can focus on building remarkable employer and employee product experiences. Symmetry powers leading payroll tech platforms and providers, including Gusto, UKG, ADP, and Paychex. Our technology infrastructure accurately calculates 64 million+ employees' paychecks and 33 million+ tax withholding forms annually across the United States and Canada.

About WorkBright

WorkBright transforms how organizations manage employment compliance, replacing outdated, manual processes with a connected system of Smart Forms and Compliance Services. From I-9 verification to tax forms to custom hiring paperwork, our patented form management software ensures accuracy and compliance while our expert services streamline workflows, integrations, and auditing records.

