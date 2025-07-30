Symphonix Names Dino Scalia to Lead Florida Market Expansion

"Symphonix delivers white-glove service and creative ideas that make a measurable impact. I'm looking forward to getting back to the Southeast US and collaborating with organizations across industries to support their branding, HR, and marketing initiatives." - Dino Scalia Post this

"I'm excited to help Florida companies bring their brand to life in bold and practical ways," Scalia said. "Symphonix delivers white-glove service and creative ideas that make a measurable impact. I'm looking forward to getting back to the Southeast US and collaborating with organizations across industries to support their branding, HR, and marketing initiatives."

In his new role, Scalia will oversee the Florida sales strategy, lead client relationships, and drive growth across sectors including healthcare, education, hospitality, franchise systems, and financial institutions. He will also serve as the local face of Symphonix's national capabilities, providing clients with access to the agency's robust network of sourcing, fulfillment, warehousing, and online store technology.

"Dino embodies what makes Symphonix different—he's experienced, trusted, and fully committed to helping our clients succeed," said Andy Barksdale, Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Symphonix. "His energy, professionalism, and personal touch are exactly what our clients deserve as we continue to grow in Florida."

For partnership opportunities in Florida, contact Dino Scalia at [email protected] or 770.312.0620.

Symphonix is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with regional offices in New Jersey, Baltimore and Florida. Since 2009, the agency has helped organizations streamline their branded marketing operations—from creative concepts and promotional merchandise to print, apparel, and point-of-sale execution.

Media Contact

Dino Scalia, Symphonix, 1 770.312.0620, [email protected], www.symphonix.agency

Andy Barksdale, Symphonix, 1 704.516.4887, [email protected], www.symphonix.agency

SOURCE Symphonix