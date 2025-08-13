Symphonix Names Don Yeakle as Regional Business Development Director for Mid-Atlantic Expansion

"I'm thrilled to bring the Symphonix standard to clients across the Mid-Atlantic, especially in Senior Living and Higher Education, where operational excellence and brand consistency matter more than ever." - Don Yeakle Post this

"I've always believed that flawless execution is where marketing succeeds—or fails," Yeakle said. "I'm thrilled to bring the Symphonix standard to clients across the Mid-Atlantic, especially in Senior Living and Higher Education, where operational excellence and brand consistency matter more than ever."

In his new role, Yeakle will oversee business development activities across the region while also serving as a national vertical lead for Senior Living and Elder Care. He will support Marketing, HR, and Procurement teams in building scalable, streamlined programs—whether they need decorated apparel, resident and family gifts, community marketing kits, or online brand stores with user permissions and budgeting controls.

"Don is one of the most experienced and trusted professionals in our industry," said Andy Barksdale, Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Symphonix. "He understands the complexity of marketing in regulated or multi-location environments and brings a deep understanding of what our clients need to succeed. His leadership in the Mid-Atlantic region, especially across Senior Living and Universities, positions us for immediate and long-term growth."

For partnership opportunities in Baltimore and surrounding areas, contact Don Yeakle at [email protected] or 410.916.3447.

Symphonix is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with regional offices in New Jersey, Baltimore, and Florida. Since 2009, the agency has helped organizations streamline their branded marketing operations—from creative concepts and promotional merchandise to print, apparel, and point-of-sale execution.

