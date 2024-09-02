Symphony Solutions Launches BetHarmony, A Game-Changing AI Assistant for iGaming

"BetHarmony elevates user experience while empowering [casino and sports betting] operators with advanced engagement tools." Post this

Valentina Synenka, CEO of Symphony Interactive, expressed her excitement about the launch: "Launching BetHarmony marks a significant milestone for us. Driven by groundbreaking AI research and insights from our proof of concept, this platform is designed to lift user experience while providing operators with tools to enhance engagement and retention."

The latest release has been developed based on insights gathered from in-depth market research and feedback by early adopters. It introduces a set of features tailored to meet the specific needs of both casino and sportsbook operators.

Key BetHarmony Features:

Human-Like Communication: BetHarmony supports smooth, AI-powered communication, mimicking a real personal assistant.

Games and Betting Smart Search Capabilities: Players can instantly locate games, sports, countries, leagues, teams, or events by attributes such as type, provider, and language, using advanced semantic search technology for more relevant and precise results.

Smart Search Capabilities: Players can instantly locate games, sports, countries, leagues, teams, or events by attributes such as type, provider, and language, using advanced semantic search technology for more relevant and precise results. Direct Betting : Place bets directly from BetHarmony, simplifying the betting process.

: Place bets directly from BetHarmony, simplifying the process. Odds Selection: Simplify the betting process with easy odds selection, directly adding bets to the betslip.

process with easy odds selection, directly adding bets to the betslip. Customizable UI Styles for Operators: This feature allows operators to customize the user interface to better align with their branding and user preferences.

Real-Time Critical Alerts: The platform provides instant alerts on critical metrics, aiding operators in maintaining system stability and enhancing user satisfaction.

Customer Support: 24/7 instant human-like assistance with opportunity to escalate to the human agent.

Advanced Reporting Tools: Detailed analytics on user interactions and system errors are available to operators, enabling informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

Valentina further highlighted, "This platform represents a significant evolution in how users engage with online casinos and sportsbooks. With features like smart search and direct betting, BetHarmony is not merely responding to current industry needs but is also setting the stage for future innovations."

Future Developments

The expansion of BetHarmony is a significant step in Symphony Solutions' vision for the future of iGaming. The company continues to innovate with plans for further enhancements, including escalation alerts feature coming in early September. This feature will automatically escalate sensitive user inquiries to a live agent without requiring the user to make the request, ensuring critical issues are addressed promptly. This will be followed by advanced user authentication, personalized game recommendations, and support for multiple languages.

About BetHarmony

BetHarmony, powered by Symphony Solutions and already shortlisted by EGR Award, is an innovative AI assistant designed to optimize the gaming experience for both casino and sportsbook operations. It streamlines onboarding, simplifies transactions, and enhances user engagement with 24/7 multilingual support. BetHarmony sets new standards in the digital betting landscape by providing operators with tools to increase user engagement and operational efficiency.

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a Dutch-based AI, Cloud, & Agile transformation company. As a premier software provider of custom iGaming solutions, it has over a decade of experience working with tier 1 and tier 2 companies. With a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest quality of service, the company offers expertise in full-cycle software development, cloud engineering, data and analytics, AI services, digital marketing orchestration, and more. Since its founding in 2008, Symphony Solutions has been serving notable names in iGaming such as Ladbrokes Coral, GVC, SGD, William Hill, Caesars Entertainment, Editec, Optimove.

Media Contact

Valentina Synenka, Symphony Solutions, 32 468055440, [email protected], https://symphony-solutions.com/

SOURCE Symphony Solutions