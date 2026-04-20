Symphony Solutions Launches Distance for a Difference 4.0: A Global Movement That Turns Every Kilometer into Care

Symphony Solutions launches Distance for a Difference 4.0 — a global charity campaign turning kilometers into care for 104 children in L'viv, Ukraine.
AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symphony Solutions today announced the launch of Distance for a Difference 4.0 (DFD 4.0), a 10-day global charity campaign running May 1–10, 2026. Open for the first time to companies, organisations, and communities worldwide, the initiative challenges participants to run, walk, cycle, hike, or swim — logging every kilometer on Strava, in support of 104 children receiving medical care at the Children's Mobile Hospice in Lviv, Ukraine. The campaign is delivered in partnership with the Angel on a Shoulder Foundation, a long-standing charitable partner of Symphony Solutions.
Symphony Solutions commits €10,000, half of the total €20,000 goal (1,000,000 UAH). The remaining €10,000 will be raised together with our global community. Funds will go directly toward essential hygiene and daily care supplies, critical breathing and life-support equipment, and vital support for families navigating their most difficult moments.
Over three editions, the Distance for a Difference community has turned movement into measurable impact:
DFD 1.0 — 1,452 km covered, €7,500 raised for Kherson City Hospital during the Russian occupation.
DFD 2.0 — 276 participants, 8,823 km covered, €7,000 raised for the Children's Mobile Hospice in Lviv.
DFD 3.0 — €10,000 raised, funding critical medical equipment delivered directly to children in need.
DFD has united 746+ participants across 26 countries, covered 24,472 km collectively, and raised €24,500 for three charitable causes.
The initiative was born from a simple belief: movement can be more than personal achievement. Three years ago, Valentyna Synenka, Ironman World Championship 4x Finisher and Board Member at Symphony Solutions, asked a powerful question:
What if her passion for sport could change a child's life? Distance for a Difference was the answer.
"I've always believed that when people move together, they're capable of anything. Four editions in, I know it to be true. Every kilometer we cover together means a child gets care."
— Valentyna Synenka, Board Member, Symphony Solutions | Founder, Distance for a Difference
How to Participate
DFD 4.0 is open to everyone - companies, organisations, and communities worldwide or any individual who wants to move for a purpose.
- Move — Join the DFD 4.0 community on Strava and log any physical activity between May 1–10.
- Donate — International donors via Stand by Ukraine Foundation (EU-registered, fully tax-exempt)
- Spread the Word — Share this initiative with your network and help us reach more people who want to move for a cause.
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is an international AI transformation Tech company, with a significant presence in Ukraine, built on a commitment to integrity, collaboration, and innovation. Beyond technology, the company is deeply invested in the communities where it operates — actively supporting social initiatives across various locations, including the With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation and the National Rehabilitation Center Unbroken, as a part of the Stand by Ukraine project.
About With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation
Founded in Lviv in 2017, the Charitable Foundation "With an Angel on a Shoulder" supports children and young adults with serious illnesses. Ranked among Ukraine's TOP 100+ most transparent charitable organizations, the foundation runs more than 100 charity events annually with the support of 108 volunteers.
About With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation
Founded in Lviv in 2017, the Charitable Foundation "With an Angel on a Shoulder" supports children and young adults with serious illnesses. Ranked among Ukraine's TOP 100+ most transparent charitable organizations, the foundation runs more than 100 charity events annually with the support of 108 volunteers.
Media Contact
Valentina Synenka, Symphony Solutions, 32 468 055 440, [email protected], https://symphony-solutions.com/
SOURCE Symphony Solutions
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