Symphony Solutions Launches Distance for a Difference 4.0: A Global Movement That Turns Every Kilometer into Care

"Distance for a Difference 4.0 is more than a charity campaign — it is proof that sport, community, and purpose can come together to create real, lasting change for children who need it most." Post this

Over three editions, the Distance for a Difference community has turned movement into measurable impact:

DFD 1.0 — 1,452 km covered, €7,500 raised for Kherson City Hospital during the Russian occupation.

DFD 2.0 — 276 participants, 8,823 km covered, €7,000 raised for the Children's Mobile Hospice in Lviv.

DFD 3.0 — €10,000 raised, funding critical medical equipment delivered directly to children in need.

DFD has united 746+ participants across 26 countries, covered 24,472 km collectively, and raised €24,500 for three charitable causes.

The initiative was born from a simple belief: movement can be more than personal achievement. Three years ago, Valentyna Synenka, Ironman World Championship 4x Finisher and Board Member at Symphony Solutions, asked a powerful question:

What if her passion for sport could change a child's life? Distance for a Difference was the answer.

"I've always believed that when people move together, they're capable of anything. Four editions in, I know it to be true. Every kilometer we cover together means a child gets care."

— Valentyna Synenka, Board Member, Symphony Solutions | Founder, Distance for a Difference

How to Participate

DFD 4.0 is open to everyone - companies, organisations, and communities worldwide or any individual who wants to move for a purpose.

Move — Join the DFD 4.0 community on Strava and log any physical activity between May 1–10.

Donate — International donors via Stand by Ukraine Foundation (EU-registered, fully tax-exempt)

Spread the Word — Share this initiative with your network and help us reach more people who want to move for a cause.

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is an international AI transformation Tech company, with a significant presence in Ukraine, built on a commitment to integrity, collaboration, and innovation. Beyond technology, the company is deeply invested in the communities where it operates — actively supporting social initiatives across various locations, including the With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation and the National Rehabilitation Center Unbroken, as a part of the Stand by Ukraine project.

About With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation

Founded in Lviv in 2017, the Charitable Foundation "With an Angel on a Shoulder" supports children and young adults with serious illnesses. Ranked among Ukraine's TOP 100+ most transparent charitable organizations, the foundation runs more than 100 charity events annually with the support of 108 volunteers.

About With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation

Founded in Lviv in 2017, the Charitable Foundation "With an Angel on a Shoulder" supports children and young adults with serious illnesses. Ranked among Ukraine's TOP 100+ most transparent charitable organizations, the foundation runs more than 100 charity events annually with the support of 108 volunteers.

Media Contact

Valentina Synenka, Symphony Solutions, 32 468 055 440, [email protected], https://symphony-solutions.com/

SOURCE Symphony Solutions