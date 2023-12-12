symplr Achieves Coveted NCQA Recertification as a Credentials Verification Organization

"symplr CVO's NCQA recertification reassures customers that we offer a trusted solution that meets the highest quality standards." - Patrick Birmingham, Executive Vice President of symplr Credentialing Operations Post this

symplr is the leading provider of NCQA-certified CVO services, processing over 3 million provider applications annually, helping organizations maintain tight operating margins, assist with staffing challenges, and address heavy credentialing and payer enrollment workloads.

"symplr CVO's NCQA recertification reassures customers that we offer a trusted solution that meets the highest quality standards," said Patrick Birmingham, Executive Vice President of symplr Credentialing Operations. "Credentialing is the front door to patient safety. symplr takes the stress out of credentialing and expedites enrollment so that hospitals and health systems can deliver the best care, maintain compliance, expand capacity, maximize revenue and continue to focus on patient care and the on-going goal of improvement in clinical outcomes."

As ever-changing regulations and accreditation standards make the credentialing process more complex, and the expansion of services, such as telehealth and others, increases the ongoing need for credentialing services, choosing the right CVO partner is critical. NCQA CVO Certification helps medical staff services teams improve verification operations and protect consumers by ensuring a consistent, effective, and diligent verification process for their organizations. It provides a framework for organizations to implement industry best practices that help them efficiently verify practitioner credentials.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management; workforce management; compliance, quality, and safety; and contract, supplier, and spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices.

