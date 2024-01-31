symplr Achieves Milestone Recognition in 2023, Garnering Industry & Employee Acclaim as Leader in Healthcare Operations

"These awards are based on direct feedback from our employees and are a testament to the supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment we're committed to at symplr." - BJ Schaknowski, symplr CEO Post this

Topping off a year of milestone achievements was symplr's Workforce Management, Clinical Communications, and Talent Management solutions being named as top performers in G2's 2023 reports. G2's quarterly Grid Reports draw from user reviews, online data sources, and social networks. Products recognized in the leader quadrant not only received high praise from the G2 community, but also substantial market presence, reaffirming symplr's standing as the preferred choice by hospitals and health systems in Workforce Management solutions.

In addition, symplr Clinical Communications was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C). The evaluation was based on criteria including the platforms' competitive product offerings and CC&C critical capabilities. symplr's single, cloud-native platform for all real-time communication modalities (secure text, voice, alerts) provides seamless, time-sensitive communication and sharing of roles and scheduling information across different organizations.

Continuing its top performance, symplr's Time and Attendance solution again won a Best in KLAS Award in the Software and Professional Solutions category.

Black Book ranked symplr's Spend Management solution as #1 for health system spend management based on customer experience, customer satisfaction and 18 critical performance indicators. The ranking included survey feedback from 5,220 health system materials managers, executives, and industry professionals from hospitals and medical organizations to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand supply chain software, technology platforms, and services.

symplr Recognized for Company Culture & Employee Engagement

In 2023, symplr received numerous Comparably awards, based on input from employees on their experience working at the company. With a 100% remote workforce, an "A+ Culture Score" and best-in-class employee net promoter scores, these accomplishments stand out from the crowd.

"I am extremely proud of the many industry accolades we've earned this past year, and our Comparably awards, which are particularly meaningful because we take great pride in our culture and commitment to always improving when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and employee satisfaction," said BJ Schaknowski, symplr CEO. "These awards are based on direct feedback from our employees and are a testament to the supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment we're committed to at symplr."

Based on nearly 20,000 ratings and 700 participants, the following Comparably awards showcase symplr's dedication to culture, work-life balance, and employee satisfaction:

Best Company for Diversity; Best Company Culture; Best Company for Women; Happiest Employees; Best Company Work-life Balance; Best CEOs for Women; Best CEOs for Diversity; Best Leadership Teams; Best Company Outlook; Best Career Growth; Best Company Compensation; Best Company Perks & Benefits; and Best Engineering Teams.

To learn more about how symplr supports hospitals, health systems and payers in optimizing healthcare operations to focus on the highest level of care, visit http://www.symplr.com.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Richardson, symplr, 617-275-6519, [email protected], www.symplr.com

SOURCE symplr