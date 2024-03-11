symplr Announces symplrAI to Improve Healthcare Operations Efficiency & Productivity

"Working with AWS on advanced AI will help us take healthcare operations to the next level delivering even greater value to our customers," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer at symplr. Post this

symplr began using AWS cloud services more than three years ago as part of its Connected Enterprise strategy and it was a natural choice to further this relationship by building AI solutions to automate complex workflows and mundane tasks. symplrAI will further accelerate symplr's efforts to break down siloed applications and to ensure accurate data for clinicians and administrators.

symplrAI will use generative AI services from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon Q is a new type of generative AI-powered assistant that is specifically designed for work that can be tailored to an organization's business. From data encryption to unique permissions, and more, AWS services are built with safety, security, and privacy in mind, helping symplrAI meet stringent enterprise and customer needs when innovating with AI.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

