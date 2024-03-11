symplr Announces symplrAI to Improve Healthcare Operations Efficiency & Productivity

Collaborates with AWS on AI services to address healthcare workforce challenges and improve patient outcomes with AI/ML
HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced symplrAI, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to accelerate operational efficiency and productivity gains in healthcare. As the only dedicated healthcare operations software company taking an enterprise-level approach to AI/ML integration, symplr is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to apply AI/ML (including Generative AI) to seamlessly connect and optimize hospital operations. symplr will demonstrate these AI capabilities at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando March 11 – 15.
"We bring authentic intelligence by delivering a combination of established and new AI capabilities in our leading SaaS solutions. Working with AWS on advanced AI will help us take healthcare operations to the next level delivering even greater value to our customers," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer at symplr. "Using augmented workforce intelligence as a personal assistant can ease staff scheduling, manage conflicts, and complete administrative duties giving time back to nurse managers and front-line staff," he adds.
symplr began using AWS cloud services more than three years ago as part of its Connected Enterprise strategy and it was a natural choice to further this relationship by building AI solutions to automate complex workflows and mundane tasks. symplrAI will further accelerate symplr's efforts to break down siloed applications and to ensure accurate data for clinicians and administrators.
symplrAI will use generative AI services from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon Q is a new type of generative AI-powered assistant that is specifically designed for work that can be tailored to an organization's business. From data encryption to unique permissions, and more, AWS services are built with safety, security, and privacy in mind, helping symplrAI meet stringent enterprise and customer needs when innovating with AI.
About symplr
symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
