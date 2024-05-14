symplr Appoints Healthcare Leader Justin Jacobson to Lead Contract & Supplier Management

"Justin's extensive industry experience reflects the caliber of talent joining symplr to drive efficiency gains in hospital operations and focus on our mission to give time back to caregivers through innovative solutions," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. Post this

"Justin's extensive industry experience reflects the caliber of talent joining symplr to drive efficiency gains in hospital operations and focus on our mission to give time back to caregivers through innovative solutions," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "His appointment underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional services to our customers, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in steering our ongoing success and expansion."

Jacobson joins symplr from Microsoft, where he most recently spearheaded go-to-market integration of Nuance products into Microsoft. Prior to this role, he was the General Manager of Patient Engagement Solutions at Nuance. Jacobson led a team at OptumInsight, where he managed a $2 billion portfolio of products, underscoring his transformative leadership in the healthcare technology landscape. Both roles allowed Jacobson to build his acumen in areas such as AI and provider operations, which align strategically with symplr's focus and enhances the company's capabilities in these critical areas.

"I'm excited to join the symplr team," said Jacobson. "symplr's commitment to innovation and operational excellence resonates with me, and I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to drive solutions that advance healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes."

