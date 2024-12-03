symplr Completes Integration of IntelliCentrics Acquisition, Strengthening its Vendor Access Management Solution & Accelerating its Investment in Technology

Health Systems Trust symplr to Manage 3 Million Vendor Check-Ins Annually

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the successful integration of IntelliCentrics, following its recent acquisition. This strategic acquisition positions symplr to broaden its technological capabilities within its Access Management solution, enhancing symplr's ability to deliver secure, compliant, and efficient credentialing nationwide.

With the integration complete, symplr has introduced significant advancements to its Access Management solution, which leads the industry in best practices and organizational efficiencies, managing 3 million vendor check-ins annually. Trusted by 21 of the top 25 health systems in the U.S., the Access Management solution ensures that only verified professionals enter patient care areas, empowering health systems to streamline compliance, and safeguard facilities on a campus or across a region or enterprise.

As concerns over workplace safety, operational inefficiencies and cybersecurity grow, symplr's Access Management centralizes credential management for vendors, contractors, and visitors and helps health systems and suppliers navigate increasingly complex credentialing and compliance requirements.

"Inefficient credentialing and disconnected processes can put safety, outcomes, and revenue at risk," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "By integrating IntelliCentrics' trusted vendor, visitor, and medical credentialing solutions with our Access Management offerings, we are meeting the industry demand for standardization and security while eliminating costly data silos."

The addition of IntelliCentrics strengthens symplr's ability to develop next-generation solutions for access and compliance management. Leveraging transformative technologies allows healthcare providers to focus on patient care while the back-end operations are managed by an integrated, efficient, and secure system.

"Our acquisition of IntelliCentrics is a commitment to invest in advanced technologies that redefine healthcare credentialing and access management," added Schaknowski. "By combining IntelliCentrics' trusted solutions with our industry-leading platform, we're able to deliver innovations that not only boost efficiency but also provide scalable, secure solutions to meet the complex needs of healthcare systems nationwide."

