symplr Customers Top the 2023 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired List

"This achievement is a testament to the relentless efforts and forward-thinking approaches of these provider organizations," said Russ Branzell, President and CEO of CHIME. "We celebrate their success and the transformative impact they are making in our industry. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey not only recognizes these accomplishments but also serves as a valuable resource for decision-makers, offering insights to assess the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies against CHIME's Most Wired benchmarks."

"Having a well-thought-out digital health strategy is critical to driving efficiencies within a healthcare system," said Nicole Rogas, President of symplr. "With effective use of healthcare technology and automated workflows, we can give healthcare workers the support they need to help avoid burnout and to get time back for high-value work and patient care. As someone with a front row seat to the profound digital transformations within these healthcare organizations, I can attest to how much they deserve this recognition by bringing efficient use of technology that translates into a better patient experience."

The following symplr customers are part of the largest cohort of Level 10 status hospitals ever honored in the CHIME Most Wired survey's 24-year history: Baptist Health – Jacksonville, Cedars-Sinai, Geisinger Health, Intermountain Health, Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Orlando Health, RWJBarnabas Health, RWJ University Hospital Hamilton, University Health, UNC Health, UCHealth, UPMC, Virtua Health System, and West Virginia University Health System.

