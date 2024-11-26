symplr Earns Third #1 Black Book Ranking in 2024 for Provider Data Management & Credentialing

Leads customer rankings for credentialing software, outsourced services, and NCQA-accredited CVOs

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, was named the top-ranked credentials verification organization (CVO) service in Black Book's 2024 vendor rankings alongside top honors for its provider data management (PDM) and credentialing solution for health systems and payers. These recognitions emphasize the demand for an all-in-one Provider Data suite that serves as a single source of truth and automates key credentialing tasks, such as data collection, primary source verification, and document management.

Staffing shortages and turnover have increased workloads, causing delays in credentialing and enrollment. symplr's CVO processes 7+ million applications annually, and its top-ranked PDM and credentialing solution address these challenges by centralizing provider data, automating workflows, and reducing manual tasks to improve efficiency and alleviate burnout.

Black Book Rankings are based on client experience scores that assess vendors on 18 performance areas of operational excellence. According to Jim Mihnovich, former CFO of Complete Health, "symplr has figured out how to be the leader in the complicated field of credentialing and enrollment. Their well-organized procedures standardize and streamline the credentialing process. We realized an ROI almost immediately and were able to use the savings for other initiatives."

"As the top-ranked vendor leading the credentialing and privileging industry, we ensure compliance and streamline onboarding to address the inefficiencies that cost hospitals up to $9,000 daily per provider," said Bill Christy, Managing Director of Provider Data Management at symplr.

symplr's CVO service enables healthcare organizations to reduce the time spent on credentialing tasks—such as recredentialing, sanctions monitoring, and document management—by up to 75%. These enhancements are transformative as inefficient credentialing processes often impede timely care, resulting in decreased patient safety, provider satisfaction, and overall revenues.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

