symplr Empowers Healthcare HR Leaders with Actionable Performance Analytics through Expanded Visier Partnership

Building on the success of launching Talent Analytics in symplr Recruiting in 2022, this collaboration marks the second product in the Talent Management suite to offer embedded analytics, showcasing symplr's dedication to providing comprehensive data-driven insights throughout the talent lifecycle. Advanced analytics capabilities across symplr's portfolio are a core element of symplr's Connected Enterprise strategy, providing insights for healthcare leaders that ensure better decisions.

"Our work with Visier provides healthcare organizations with actionable insights on their people and programs," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Workforce Management at symplr. "By leveraging Visier's Alpine platform for symplr Performance, we equip HR leaders with the tools to drive impactful talent initiatives and achieve better patient outcomes."

Traditionally, large teams and dispersed workforces can make it difficult for managers to effectively monitor individual and team performance. symplr Performance Analytics tackles this challenge by providing actionable insights at a glance on both individual and team data. This enables managers to quickly identify pockets of high and underperformance, even within large teams. Additionally, pre-defined alerts flag potential areas of concern, allowing managers to proactively address issues before they escalate.

"We believe that people impact is business impact and that providing the right insights to the right people at the right time, through this collaboration with symplr, will drive better outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers at organizations across the country," said Zack Johnson, General Manager, Embedded Analytics at Visier.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, workforce and compensation planning and solutions. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact, and you can't manage what you don't measure. Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance and business outcomes through people impact. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 40,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

