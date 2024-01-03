symplr Expands Golf Sponsorship Program with Addition of Four-Time PGA Tour Winner Russell Henley

"I'm honored to partner with symplr as a PGA TOUR Ambassador," said Russel Henley. "symplr's mission of optimizing healthcare operations so that doctors and nurses can spend more time providing the best possible care is something I care deeply about." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Russell Henley to Team symplr," said Kristin Russel, Chief Marketing Officer of symplr. "Henley's attitude and character on and off the golf course are exemplary of everything we stand for at symplr—teamwork, determination, and results—the same traits that symplr prioritizes to provide healthcare organizations with better operations for better outcomes. I'm excited to cheer him on as one of our PGA TOUR Ambassadors."

"I'm honored to partner with symplr as a PGA TOUR Ambassador," said Henley. "symplr's mission of optimizing healthcare operations so that doctors and nurses can spend more time and resources on providing the best possible patient care is something I care deeply about, as healthcare is something that affects all of us and our loved ones. I'm excited to see how our partnership continues to grow."

symplr is offering increased engagement and collaboration with Team symplr golfers in 2024, with opportunities for employees and customers to support players at local tournaments. Team symplr was launched in January 2022.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management; workforce management; compliance, quality, and safety; and contract, supplier, and spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.

