symplr Expands Golf Sponsorship Program with Addition of Four-Time PGA Tour Winner Russell Henley

symplr® is pleased to welcome Russell Henley to Team symplr's golf ambassadorship, which includes PGA TOUR player Sepp Straka. Henley is starting at The Sentry tournament, January 4-7, 2024, in Hawaii.
HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading enterprise healthcare operations software provider, is pleased to welcome Russell Henley to Team symplr's golf ambassadorship, which includes PGA TOUR player Sepp Straka, who joined the team in 2023. Henley is now sporting the symplr logo on his right chest starting at The Sentry tournament, January 4-7, 2024, in Maui, Hawaii.
Henley, a 34-year-old PGA TOUR professional born in Macon, Georgia, played collegiate golf at the University of Georgia. In 2013, he became the first PGA TOUR rookie in 12 years to win his debut with a record-setting performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. A four-time PGA TOUR winner, Henley is currently ranked 25th in the world by the Official World Golf Ranking. In the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, Henley secured 14 top-25 finishes, including a top-5 finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament. He finished the season ranked tied for 14th in the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup standings.
"We are thrilled to welcome Russell Henley to Team symplr," said Kristin Russel, Chief Marketing Officer of symplr. "Henley's attitude and character on and off the golf course are exemplary of everything we stand for at symplr—teamwork, determination, and results—the same traits that symplr prioritizes to provide healthcare organizations with better operations for better outcomes. I'm excited to cheer him on as one of our PGA TOUR Ambassadors."
"I'm honored to partner with symplr as a PGA TOUR Ambassador," said Henley. "symplr's mission of optimizing healthcare operations so that doctors and nurses can spend more time and resources on providing the best possible patient care is something I care deeply about, as healthcare is something that affects all of us and our loved ones. I'm excited to see how our partnership continues to grow."
symplr is offering increased engagement and collaboration with Team symplr golfers in 2024, with opportunities for employees and customers to support players at local tournaments. Team symplr was launched in January 2022.
About symplr
symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management; workforce management; compliance, quality, and safety; and contract, supplier, and spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.
Media Contact
Ashley Richardson, symplr, 617-275-6519, [email protected]
SOURCE symplr
Share this article