symplr Integrates Branch Instant Pay Solution for Contingent Talent Management

New partnership unlocks flexible, instant pay for healthcare market, with automated options to meet market demand for same-day pay
HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced a new partnership integrating award-winning healthcare worker payments technology from Branch, a workforce payments platform. With the integrated pay solution, the symplr Contingent Talent Management (CTM) platform offers healthcare staffing firms seamless, automated options with free, same-day payments to workers.
Healthcare staffing firms are now expected to offer same-day payment processing to compete for talent amidst workforce challenges. But both staffing firms and healthcare workers continue to be frustrated by complicated payroll systems, inaccurate payroll records, and delays in how quickly workers can access earned wages. By combining timecard data and payroll processing workflows, symplr has made it easier for healthcare companies to deliver instant payments to compensate employees for daily hours worked.
"We partnered with Branch due to their deep experience, real-time payment solutions, and reputation for customer service," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Workforce Management at symplr. "Our partnership helps deliver a smooth implementation process, ongoing support for employers, and an engaging payment experience for employees."
"Branch is passionate about creating more flexible, seamless payments experiences for both businesses and their workers, and our integration with symplr does just that," said Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi. "Staffing firms get an easier way to offer a critical benefit while employees get a faster, smoother way to receive their earnings for free. We're excited to become symplr CTM's first certified payments partner and enhance the platform's wide array of configurable tools for recruiting, onboarding, and managing top healthcare talent."
About symplr
symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
About Branch
Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that delivers faster, more flexible options for people to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and restaurants/hospitality. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more, visit https://www.branchapp.com.
