symplr Integrates Branch Instant Pay Solution for Contingent Talent Management

We partnered with Branch due to their deep experience, real-time payment solutions, and reputation for customer service," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Workforce Management at symplr. Post this

"We partnered with Branch due to their deep experience, real-time payment solutions, and reputation for customer service," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Workforce Management at symplr. "Our partnership helps deliver a smooth implementation process, ongoing support for employers, and an engaging payment experience for employees."

"Branch is passionate about creating more flexible, seamless payments experiences for both businesses and their workers, and our integration with symplr does just that," said Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi. "Staffing firms get an easier way to offer a critical benefit while employees get a faster, smoother way to receive their earnings for free. We're excited to become symplr CTM's first certified payments partner and enhance the platform's wide array of configurable tools for recruiting, onboarding, and managing top healthcare talent."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that delivers faster, more flexible options for people to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and restaurants/hospitality. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more, visit https://www.branchapp.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Richardson, symplr, 617-275-6519, [email protected], www.symplr.com

SOURCE symplr