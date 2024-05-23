symplr is a Proud Sponsor of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

"As a prior service Marine, it's an honor to be able to support other veterans and their families, and I immediately saw the impact that we could make in supporting Children of Fallen Patriots," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. Post this

"As a prior service Marine, it's an honor to be able to support other veterans and their families, and I immediately saw the impact that we could make in supporting Children of Fallen Patriots," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "We are proud to help alleviate some of their financial burdens and to drive awareness and support for something that not only does good, but also feels good for our people, aligning with our broader philanthropic efforts like our work with Susan G. Komen and The DAISY Foundation."

"We are grateful for symplr's support and commitment to our cause," said David Kim, CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "Through their sponsorship and participation in our career panel sessions, symplr is providing our scholars with the tools and encouragement they need to succeed."

symplr's partnership with Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation exemplifies its dedication to giving back through corporate social responsibility and community engagement. Such initiatives have contributed to symplr's industry recognition, most recently as a U.S. Best Managed Company.

For more information about symplr 's community outreach and dedication to giving back, visit http://www.symplr.com/about. Learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots at http://www.fallenpatriots.org/.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2002, we have provided over $80 million in support of nearly 3,400 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 98% of third-party donations go to programs. It is our honor and duty to give these children the future their mothers and fathers dreamed of by ensuring their college education. Learn more at http://www.fallenpatriots.org

