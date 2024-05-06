symplr is Recognized as a 2024 U.S. Best Managed Company

"It is an honor to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company, which is a reflection of our team's hard work, our culture of excellence, and our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers," said BJ Schaknowski, symplr CEO. Post this

U.S. Best Managed Companies is part of the global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance, and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit http://www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

