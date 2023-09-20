symplr Launches symplr Survey Management the Newest Innovation to its Compliance Software Portfolio

"The consequences of violations are steep for health systems, with fines and civil monetary penalties that can total hundreds of thousands of dollars." - Todd Bennett, symplr Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Compliance, Quality, and Safety Tweet this

symplr's enterprise-wide survey management tool equips healthcare organizations with automation to proactively address recurring regulatory requirements and identify risk in healthcare operations. Unlike general purpose off-the-shelf survey software, symplr Survey Management is uniquely designed to empower healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of regulatory standards and compliance in a single platform.

"The consequences of violations are steep for health systems, with fines and civil monetary penalties that can total hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Todd Bennett, symplr Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Compliance, Quality, and Safety. "This risk makes it imperative for healthcare organizations to have an effective and efficient way to monitor regulatory compliance and provide oversight for quality and safety programs throughout their enterprise."

Risk assessment and compliance software are essential tools needed to avoid regulatory penalties and protect an organization's reputation. symplr Survey Management fosters and measures a culture of compliance using custom survey tools to document evidence of compliance across an enterprise in a secure environment. This innovative solution also includes unique survey versioning that lets users easily compare responses collected over time and address adverse replies through a corrective action management application.

With symplr Survey Management, health systems:

Document evidence of compliance efficacy and drive a culture of compliance across the organization

Continually monitor the organization's regulatory stance by documenting proof of compliance

Ensure that surveys, attestations, and required training are acted upon across the enterprise

Implement surveys quickly with easy-to-use building tools, including nested surveys, multiple question style options, conditional logic branching, attachments, and uploads

Analyze and present results in real-time with enterprise-class Business Intelligence reporting that includes scheduled reporting abilities

To learn more about symplr Survey Management, please visit symplr.com/products/symplr-compliance and view our panel of experts sharing best practices for surveying and identifying COI in this webinar: "Conflict of Interest Disclosures: Best Practices for Healthcare Compliance."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

Media Contact

Madeleine Smith, Matter Health, 252-814-6671, [email protected]

SOURCE symplr