symplr Partners with the DAISY Foundation™ to Celebrate Nursing Excellence with "Moments that Matter" at the ANCC National Magnet Conference

symplr, a DAISY Foundation™ sponsor, co-produced the Moments that Matter videos with the foundation to showcase nursing excellence at AdventHealth Parker in Colorado, City of Hope in California, and WellStar North Fulton in Georgia.

"Five minutes can make a difference, but sometimes in a day, a nurse doesn't have five minutes to just sit down with a patient or family," said Susan Brown, Ph.D., RN, CENP, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at City of Hope. "Administrative tasks and documentation are the things that take the most time. And that time is usually not at the patient's bedside."

"Empowering the nursing workforce with time to change lives is critical" said Dr. Karlene Kerfoot, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer of symplr and a DAISY Foundation Board Member. "Our solutions are built with clinicians, for clinicians to reduce administrative tasks, allowing nurses to build trust with patients, enhance outcomes."

symplr's second annual Compass Survey found that 84% of respondents believe consolidating healthcare operations software with a single vendor could redirect 10% more time to clinical care, improving patient outcomes, clinician retention, and job satisfaction. Two-thirds of clinicians also indicated their current healthcare operations software provides a difficult user experience. The survey involved CHIME members and other senior healthcare IT leaders.

