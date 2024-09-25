symplr Previews Provider Portal in All-in-One Credentialing Suite at NAMSS 2024

"The healthcare landscape is complex, and efficient credentialing is not just a necessity but a strategic advantage," said Bill Christy, Managing Director of Provider Data Management of symplr. Post this

"The healthcare landscape is complex, and efficient credentialing is not just a necessity but a strategic advantage," said Bill Christy, Managing Director of Provider Data Management of symplr. "Our Provider Portal addresses the critical issues of redundant data entry and inefficient communication and empowers both providers and medical staff professionals to operate more effectively – ultimately enhancing overall healthcare delivery."

symplr's 2023 State of Medical Staff Services Survey, which engaged nearly 700 professionals from health systems and hospitals across the U.S., revealed key challenges in credentialing: 64% reported increased workloads due to turnover, 75% used manual workflows, and the average staff member juggles 3.3 software solutions.

Scheduled for launch in 2025, symplr's Provider Portal is designed to address these challenges by integrating with symplr Provider to take control of the onboarding process, reduce repetitive data entry and delight practitioners. This promises providers a faster, smoother onboarding and credentialing experience so they can begin seeing patients and generating revenue.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

