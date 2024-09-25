symplr Previews Provider Portal in All-in-One Credentialing Suite at NAMSS 2024

Streamlining workflows with the only comprehensive, integrated solution for providers and medical staff professionals
HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, will demonstrate its award-winning all-in-one credentialing suite and share a preview of its Provider Portal at the National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) 2024 Conference September 29 to October 2 in Denver, CO. symplr's Provider Portal will be an integrated part of symplr Provider, the industry's only all-in-one, cloud-based solution to support the entire provider lifecycle and give critical time back to healthcare workers.
Through Provider Portal, practitioners will experience a streamlined process for credentialing management, document storage, and real-time application tracking in a single, unified platform resulting in more timely processing and a better credentialing experience. Medical staff professionals will spend less time chasing down practitioners for missing information resulting in faster credentialing.
"The healthcare landscape is complex, and efficient credentialing is not just a necessity but a strategic advantage," said Bill Christy, Managing Director of Provider Data Management of symplr. "Our Provider Portal addresses the critical issues of redundant data entry and inefficient communication and empowers both providers and medical staff professionals to operate more effectively – ultimately enhancing overall healthcare delivery."
symplr's 2023 State of Medical Staff Services Survey, which engaged nearly 700 professionals from health systems and hospitals across the U.S., revealed key challenges in credentialing: 64% reported increased workloads due to turnover, 75% used manual workflows, and the average staff member juggles 3.3 software solutions.
Scheduled for launch in 2025, symplr's Provider Portal is designed to address these challenges by integrating with symplr Provider to take control of the onboarding process, reduce repetitive data entry and delight practitioners. This promises providers a faster, smoother onboarding and credentialing experience so they can begin seeing patients and generating revenue.
- Don't miss "Unlocking Success: The path to a better credentialing process & delegation strategy" presented by Belinda Doyle Puglisi, MSJ Senior Director Managed Care, RWJBarnabas Health and Anna Arutyunyan, Vice President of Credentialing Operations, symplr Tuesday October 1 at 9:30 AM MT
- Our No. 1 ranked NCQA-accredited and certified credentials verification organization (CVO): known for extensive services in healthcare credentialing and enrollment, and breadth and depth of national operations with 500+ credentialing experts providing services in all 50 states and across specialties to manage backlogs, spikes, and growth while meeting the highest quality standards in primary source verification, enrollment services, licensure.
About symplr
symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
