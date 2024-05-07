symplr Recognizes Nursing Excellence with Launch of Workforce Management "DAISY" Mobile Feature

"Nurses are the heart and soul of healthcare, and we're committed to simplifying healthcare operations so nurses can focus on patients instead of administrative tasks," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. Post this

Beyond Nurses Week, symplr will continue to honor extraordinary nurses through its Moments that Matter video series, co-produced with the DAISY Foundation to highlight remarkable stories of DAISY honorees submitted by patients, families, and peers across the globe. The company is now accepting nominations for the next series to recognize the enormous impact nurses have on outcomes.

"Nursing has changed dramatically since we founded the DAISY Foundation 25 years ago," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Co-Founder and President of the DAISY Foundation. "DAISY honorees are recognized for their commitment to compassionate and expert patient care, and partners like symplr help foster that by giving nurses time back to create those moments that matter that are so meaningful to patients and families."

symplr Workforce is a cloud-based integrated solution that creates efficiencies to give time back to patients, streamlining timekeeping, attendance, and scheduling, reducing up to 50% of time spent managing timecards and schedules.

symplr continues to invest in technology and innovation as a core competency in driving the success of customers' solutions and their healthcare workers. This latest innovation resulted from the symplr annual hackathon, which involved 24 teams, two days of innovation, four themes and invaluable collaboration and learning. Additional innovations include symplrAI to further simplify healthcare operations.

Learn more about the DAISY Award and Moments that Matter video series, as well as symplr Workforce.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

