symplr Signs U.S. CISA Secure by Design Pledge & Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation for Flagship Products

HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the increasing rate of cyberattacks on health systems, symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has effectively obtained System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II for 29 symplr products and validated HIPAA Security and Privacy Risk requirements. symplr's CEO, BJ Schaknowski, has also signed and committed the company to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Secure by Design initiative.
With security incidents costing health systems an average of $10.1 million, healthcare organizations as well as U.S. government agencies are increasing their expectations of technology and software vendors to protect their data and avoid system downtime. Secure by Design, HITRUST, and SOC controls demonstrate the gold security standard sought by hospitals and healthcare organizations as assurances that partner and vendor security measures safeguard sensitive data.
"At symplr, we are steadfast in our dedication to customers to ensure healthcare workers have more time to focus on patient care, and security has a big role in that," said Saeed Valian, Chief Information Security Officer at symplr. "While recognizing there are inherent risks, we take proactive measures to help strengthen our security protocols and continually improve. Our Secure by Design pledge, SOC 2 attestations, and HITRUST recertification for symplr solutions underscore our dedication to preventing and protecting against future threats by safeguarding sensitive data, recognizing that healthcare systems cannot afford disruptions."
