symplr Signs U.S. CISA Secure by Design Pledge & Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation for Flagship Products

"At symplr, we are steadfast in our dedication to customers to ensure healthcare workers have more time to focus on patient care, and security has a big role in that," said Saeed Valian, Chief Information Security Officer at symplr. "While recognizing there are inherent risks, we take proactive measures to help strengthen our security protocols and continually improve. Our Secure by Design pledge, SOC 2 attestations, and HITRUST recertification for symplr solutions underscore our dedication to preventing and protecting against future threats by safeguarding sensitive data, recognizing that healthcare systems cannot afford disruptions."

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

