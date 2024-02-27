symplr Survey Finds Cost Savings Top Priority for Healthcare Supply Chain Leaders in 2024

"Breaking down silos starts with conversations that build trust and peer-to-peer discussions that weave expertise together, providing the foundation for impactful change," said Janie Ott, Vice President of Spend Management at The University of Kansas Health System. Post this

Supply chain costs are expected to rise due to global bottlenecks, reflecting broader market trends highlighted by a recent Deloitte study. This reinforces the need for enhanced collaboration between clinicians and supply chain leaders, as well as the need for data-driven approaches when evaluating and introducing new products in their provider organizations. Notable survey findings from symplr's State of Healthcare Supply Chain include:

Nearly half (48%) reported the most significant barrier to evidence-based decision-making at their organizations was stakeholders having different priorities and operating in silos

Less than a third (28%) said they were very confident they had a unified approach to new product evaluation and introduction across their organization

Only 32% said they were very confident their organization accurately tracks savings targets associated with their capital and operational budgets

Only 19% were very confident their physicians/clinicians are supportive of supply chain activities

About a third (32%) said their supply chain team is not fully staffed to pre-pandemic levels

"At our organization, we prioritize creating cross-functional teams, including clinical representation, to unify stakeholders, ensure voices are heard, and find solutions that provide clinical and financial value, said Janie Ott, Vice President of Spend Management at The University of Kansas Health System. "Breaking down silos starts with conversations that build trust and peer-to-peer discussions that weave expertise together, providing the foundation for impactful change."

The survey was based on insights of nearly 100 VPs of Supply Chain, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and Directors of Supply Chain at U.S.-based hospitals and health systems.

