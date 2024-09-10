symplr to Showcase Comprehensive Supply Chain Solution at AHRMM 2024

"Moving beyond siloed approaches to unlock savings and leverage technology through comprehensive, integrated solutions helps organizations streamline operations and drive bottom-line impact," said Justin Jacobson, Managing Director, SVP of Contract & Supplier Management, symplr. Post this

The healthcare industry's supply chain is fraught with challenges, with inflation leading the field. symplr's State of Healthcare Supply Chain Survey found that 63% of supply chain leaders say cost savings is their organization's top priority in 2024, followed by strategic resource allocation (24%). In today's environment, hospitals need to turn every stone to uncover unique savings opportunities to address aggressive cost saving goals.

"Consolidation of partners that understand healthcare is essential, not optional, for today's healthcare organizations," said Justin Jacobson, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Contract & Supplier Management at symplr. "Moving beyond siloed approaches to unlock savings and leverage technology through comprehensive, integrated solutions helps organizations streamline operations and drive bottom-line impact in improved compliance, patient care, and business outcomes."

symplr's highlights at AHRMM 2024 include expert speakers and attendees:

Eric Slimp , Director, Spend Management at symplr, will co-present a panel discussion with Todd Turner , Senior Director, Supply Chain Strategic Sourcing at Mass General Brigham, "Uncovering Strategic Sourcing Strategies: Direct and Indirect Spend" on Sept. 24 from 8:00 - 9:00 AM EST .

For more information about symplr's integrated supply chain solutions or to explore them at AHRMM 2024, visit booth 723 or go to http://www.symplr.com/solutions/supply-chain.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

