symplr Unveils Payer Solutions Boosting Agility in Evolving Landscape at AHIP 2024

With frequent provider demographic data changes monthly, payer organizations often struggle to maintain high-quality provider data, a requirement of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A CMS review found nearly 50% of provider directories had incorrect information following a review of 5,602 providers and 10,504 locations. This difficulty – along with other critical challenges like rising costs, financial penalties, data security, and technology integration – have driven symplr to provide its single-source payer solutions to help 400+ health plans to reduce data redundancy and streamline processes.

"Our solutions are at the forefront of driving innovation and better member outcomes in the payer space," said Bill Christy, Managing Director of Provider Data Management at symplr. "We are committed to providing the necessary tools to enhance operational efficiency, elevate member care, and help organizations navigate regulatory complexities."

Among the highlights of symplr payer solutions showcased at AHIP:

symplr's Provider Data Management: The only HITRUST Certified PDM solution supporting the highest level of data security and compliance for critical processes such as credentialing and contracting.

Integrated provider search experience: Award-winning solution that streamlines operations and regulatory standards to boost member satisfaction.

NCQA-accredited and certified credentials verification organization (CVO): The nation's largest team of experts, meeting the highest quality standards in primary source verification, management, and monitoring services.

