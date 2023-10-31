symplr Workforce Management Software Tops Recent Rankings

"Nurses want to spend time practicing at the top of their license, and symplr enables that through precise oversight of operations and meticulous staff schedule allocation and management on an hour-to-hour basis." - Dr. Karlene Kerfoot, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer of symplr Post this

symplr Workforce Management Time & Attendance solution is also a 2023 Best in KLAS Award winner, and has received KLAS' #1 ranking for the past two decades as the market-leading tool for providing mission-critical support to healthcare leaders dealing with staff shortages and disparate processes that take time away from high-value tasks. symplr software was cited for helping to provide clinicians with more freedom and flexibility to support better work-life balance and job satisfaction.

Health Data Management recently selected symplr for an exclusive "Beyond the Rankings" interview with BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr, and Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS, discussing how the pandemic and industry challenges, including workforce shortages, have organizations embracing partners that take different approaches to solving problems to yield measurable outcomes.

"Nurses have consistently hailed our hospital management software as the premier solution, enhancing both the quality of care provided by clinicians and the well-being of the patients they serve," said Dr. Karlene Kerfoot, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer of symplr. "Nurses want to spend time practicing at the top of their license, and symplr enables that through precise oversight of operations and meticulous staff schedule allocation and management on an hour-to-hour basis, so the right level of support to caregivers and to patients is available."

symplr has been dedicated to supporting healthcare and nursing for 30 years as demonstrated by The DAISY Foundation™ and AONL's Beyond Gratitude sponsorships, and most recently with the Moments that Matter program recognizing nursing excellence by highlighting DAISY Award honorees in a remarkable video series.

The recognition of symplr's commitment and excellence through these industry awards recognizes the company's focused commitment in healthcare and is supported by thousands of healthcare providers and CIOs participating in these extensive evaluations.

To learn more, register here for a session called, "Streamlining operations and Tech: Where CIOs & Clinicians Align," in which leaders from Atrium Health and symplr will highlight strategies deployed to successfully redirect clinical time back to patients.

