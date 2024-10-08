symplr's 2024 Compass Survey Shows How Lack of Alignment Between IT, Operational Leaders & Clinicians Impacts U.S. Healthcare Organizations

"Healthcare operations technology provides an opportunity to enable progress toward the ultimate goal of enhanced patient care," said BJ Schaknowski, symplr CEO. Post this

"Technology has the power to restore precious moments that are often lost due to the heavy demands of administrative tasks," said Susan Brown, Ph.D., RN, Senior VP of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer at City of Hope. "One hour or more back each day would make a world of difference in both the patient care experience as well as clinician's work-life balance. Every minute saved is a minute more spent at a patient's bedside or with friends and family."

The 2024 Compass Report - Healthcare Research Findings:

Divided Priorities: IT leaders (40%) now say cybersecurity is their organization's top threat, while clinicians (51%) and operational leaders (43%) cite burnout/staffing challenges.

Wasted Time: 85% of clinicians and the majority of respondents in all three functional areas (53%) waste more than an hour each day on administrative tasks that could be significantly reduced or eliminated using software.

Fragmented Solutions: 40% of IT leaders report at least 150 solutions in use, yet nearly half of IT respondents (48%) have not audited their organization's software within the past year, and nearly 80% see an opportunity for consolidation.

Shadow IT: While IT leaders acknowledge the opportunity for better alignment between IT, operations, and clinicians, most (81%) also report unvetted "shadow IT" software purchases in departments, introducing significant risk to healthcare organizations.

Buying Influence: Looking ahead, clinicians (72%) think they should have more influence in software purchasing decisions, while IT (60%) and operational leaders (51%) are more hesitant about involving clinicians in software decisions. Only 57% of clinicians agree that their hospital operations software enables them to provide the best possible patient care.

To access the full survey findings, download the 2024 symplr Compass Survey.

Methodology: The 280+ survey respondents were comprised of clinicians, operations, and IT leaders. symplr partnered with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the professional organization dedicated to serving CIOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, chief digital officers, and other senior healthcare IT leaders. Of the respondents, 33% hold clinical roles within their organizations, 29% work in IT, 36% are involved in operations, and 2% are other.

