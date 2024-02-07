symplr's Time and Attendance Solution Wins 2024 Best in KLAS Award

"Over the last two decades, symplr's dedication to supporting healthcare professionals and making their jobs easier is what drives our continued success and Best in KLAS recognition year after year," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director and SVP of Workforce Management at symplr. Post this

Through a robust rules engine developed specifically for healthcare, symplr's Time and Attendance automates the complexities of time keeping and pay policies, reducing the need for manual intervention. symplr's customers report a 50% reduction in time spent managing timecards and schedules and a 75% increase in payroll team capacity.

"Over the last two decades, symplr's dedication to supporting healthcare professionals and making their jobs easier is what drives our continued success and Best in KLAS recognition year after year," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director and SVP of Workforce Management at symplr. "We are proud to provide our customers with healthcare's only end-to-end staffing software, and we will continue to invest in our Workforce Management solutions to deliver enterprise-wide insights to make healthcare operations simpler."

The Best in KLAS Awards set the standard of excellence for software and services. The awards celebrate vendors receiving the highest provider scores in software, professional services, and medical equipment categories.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO.

To learn more about symplr's Workforce Management Time and Attendance solution, visit symplr.com/solutions/talent-management.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Richardson, symplr, 617-275-6519, [email protected], https://www.symplr.com/

SOURCE symplr