symplr's Time and Attendance Solution Wins 2024 Best in KLAS Award

The company's Workforce Management software earns Best in KLAS, marking over two decades of recognition for healthcare excellence
HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the company's Workforce Management Time and Attendance solution received the Best in KLAS Award, marking over two decades as one of the industry leaders in the Software and Services Category. This recognition is evidence of symplr's commitment to simplify healthcare operations, ease staff frustrations, and align staffing with patients' needs to improve productivity, outcomes, and manage costs. This solution will be featured in the symplr booth #3921 at the HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando March 11-15.
Healthcare organizations facing unprecedented rates of staffing burnout, clinician shortages, and financial pressures are looking for flexible, healthcare-specific workforce solutions to attract, retain, and optimize staff. symplr's Time and Attendance is designed to reduce healthcare professionals' administrative burden to give them time back to focus on patient care.
Through a robust rules engine developed specifically for healthcare, symplr's Time and Attendance automates the complexities of time keeping and pay policies, reducing the need for manual intervention. symplr's customers report a 50% reduction in time spent managing timecards and schedules and a 75% increase in payroll team capacity.
"Over the last two decades, symplr's dedication to supporting healthcare professionals and making their jobs easier is what drives our continued success and Best in KLAS recognition year after year," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director and SVP of Workforce Management at symplr. "We are proud to provide our customers with healthcare's only end-to-end staffing software, and we will continue to invest in our Workforce Management solutions to deliver enterprise-wide insights to make healthcare operations simpler."
The Best in KLAS Awards set the standard of excellence for software and services. The awards celebrate vendors receiving the highest provider scores in software, professional services, and medical equipment categories.
"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO.
To learn more about symplr's Workforce Management Time and Attendance solution, visit symplr.com/solutions/talent-management.
About symplr
symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Richardson, symplr, 617-275-6519, [email protected], https://www.symplr.com/
SOURCE symplr
