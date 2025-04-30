Symply partners with Instant Financial as its new exclusive paycard and digital tipping provider

Symply's QSR customers can now offer more modern, accessible payment options to frontline workers

ATLANTA, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Financial, the fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access (EWA) for hourly workers and their employers, is announcing a new partnership with Symply, the all-in-one hiring, onboarding, and payroll service that simplifies operations for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). As a result of the partnership, Instant becomes Symply's exclusive payments partner to offer paycard and digital tipping solutions to its growing client base.

Symply chose Instant for its trusted industry reputation and ability to deliver flexible payment options for frontline workers — eliminating the need for paper checks and enabling faster wage distribution and daily access to digital tips. Employees can now receive their wages and tips via Instant's modern paycard, a crucial benefit for those without traditional banking services or those seeking more control over how and when they get paid. Restaurant owners and managers can also issue same-day termination payments, which was a pain point for Symply's customers. Finally, Symply's customers will have access to Instant Pay, providing workers with fully compliant, earned wage access via a paycard or digital transfer.

"We built Symply to take the complexity out of hiring, onboarding, and payroll—and this partnership with Instant is a perfect extension of that mission," said Michael Demerjian, CEO. "Our clients, especially in the restaurant and QSR space, have been asking for easier ways to offer paycards and manage digital tips. With Instant, we found a partner that not only meets that need, but does so with the same commitment to simplicity that we believe in."

By integrating Instant's paycard, tipping, and EWA functionality directly into Symply's onboarding flow, operators can offer financial flexibility to employees from day one — without additional paperwork or operational friction. Whether it's issuing digital termination checks or managing distributed tips across multiple locations, the partnership is designed to streamline backend processes while enhancing the employee experience. The integration is now live for Symply's clients, who can now easily activate Instant's services within their platform — no additional setup required.

"Symply is a natural fit for Instant," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Their focus on offering intuitive solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to make accessing wages as simple as possible. Together, we're making it easier for restaurant operators to improve retention and reduce payroll headaches, all while giving their workers more choice and control."

Instant continues to set the standard for modern payroll solutions. In 2015, Instant became the very first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards at no or low cost. It remains the leader in the restaurant industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments, helping customers like Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands and Sun Holdings better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

About Symply

Symply is an all-in-one Payroll and HR platform that lets you hire, onboard and pay your team — all from one simple, seamless platform. Symply simplifies the things you shouldn't have to spend your time on, freeing you up to grow your business. Symply offers intuitive hiring, onboarding, and payroll solutions in a single, easy-to-use system built specifically for high-turnover industries like restaurants, hospitality, and quick serve. With guided workflows and powerful reporting tools, Symply empowers businesses to manage their teams with confidence, from application to paycheck.

