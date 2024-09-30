Sympti Partners with Jackson Health System to Enable Booking with Reserve with Google

"Our collaboration with Sympti and Reserve with Google allows for patients to receive the care they need seamlessly." said Caridad Nieves, SVP & CEO of Ambulatory & Physician Services at Jackson. Post this

"At Jackson, we're committed to serving our South Florida community and patients with not only excellent medical care, but efficiency when they visit our facilities and urgent care centers," said Caridad Nieves, senior vice president and chief executive officer of Ambulatory & Physician Services at Jackson. "Our collaboration with Sympti and Reserve with Google allows for patients to receive the care they need seamlessly."

The Reserve with Google digital booking application allows patients to check real-time availability at their preferred location, choose an appointment time that fits their schedule, and complete pre-visit paperwork, all without leaving Google.

"We're excited to bring frictionless booking through Reserve with Google to Jackson's patients," said Sympti CEO, Alex Guastella. "Together we can give the Miami community an innovative platform to schedule visits when, where, and how they need it. We share Jackson's commitment to leveraging technology to make quality care as accessible as possible."

The launch of Reserve with Google builds on Sympti and Jackson's partnership, which focuses on optimizing patient access and experience. Integrating these digital solutions throughout the patient journey helps deliver care to more people when they need it most.

About Sympti:

Sympti, formerly known as Quick'rCare, was created to solve the everyday challenges faced by the 145 million Americans who end up in the emergency room each year. By offering a comprehensive guidance system, we help these patients quickly determine the appropriate level of care, whether that's visiting an urgent care facility, scheduling a primary care appointment, or seeking emergency treatment. Through our intuitive technology and unwavering commitment to patient-centric care, Sympti has already assisted over a million individuals in accessing the right healthcare services. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on collaborating with health systems of all sizes, understanding their evolving technological needs, and supporting their shared dedication to clinical excellence and superior patient experiences.

About Jackson Health System:

Jackson Health System is one of the nation's largest public health systems, anchored by Jackson Memorial Hospital. Its mission is to provide high-quality care to all Miami-Dade County residents. The academic medical system includes hospitals, rehab centers, urgent cares, physician practices, and nursing facilities across the county. Flagship Jackson Memorial Hospital houses the Ryder Trauma Center, Miami Transplant Institute, and Holtz Children's Hospital.

Media Contact

Jas Mowgood, Sympti, 1 (424) 781-7730, [email protected], http://www.sympti.com

SOURCE Sympti