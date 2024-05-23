Syn Cubes Reveals Helios: Transforming Offensive Security Collaboration for the Modern Era

Helios streamlines stakeholder communication with a unified security posture platform, enhancing collaboration for Pentesting Companies and security teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syn Cubes, a leader in premium penetration testing, announces the launch of Helios, an innovative Offensive Security Collaborative Platform designed to foster seamless collaboration, enhance cybersecurity defenses, and facilitate effective remediation. Helios addresses the need for discovery, observability, and automated remediation support in today's Cloud-oriented and Data-driven economies.

Helios: The Power of Collaboration

Helios is a comprehensive solution for offensive security, providing a suite of features to streamline and enhance cybersecurity efforts:

Simplified Management for Pentesting Companies, Internal Security Teams, MSPs, and MSSPs: Helios allows organizations to manage their security programs with ease.

Unparalleled Security for Sensitive Data: Organizations can deploy Helios privately within their network for maximum control and compliance. With the Bring Your Own Encryption Key (BYOK) feature, complete data security is ensured.

Customizable Reporting: Generate tailored reports with Helios' powerful Rust-based module, providing detailed and relevant insights.

Key Features of Helios:

Single Pane of Glass Visibility: Real-time insights into threat intelligence, analytics, assets, automated workflows, notifications, and more from a unified interface.

Self-Service API: Automate workflows and integrate Helios seamlessly with existing security tools.

Third-Party Tool Integration: Import data from preferred security solutions for a holistic view of the security posture.

Predefined Issues Writeup Library: Save time and ensure consistency with customizable issue write-ups.

Hybrid Tenant Model: Deploy Helios on-premises or in the cloud for flexibility based on security needs.

Integration with Popular Tools: Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration with built-in integrations.

AI-Ready Infrastructure: Future-proof the security strategy with a platform designed to integrate with emerging AI technologies.

Advanced Scoring: Utilize the latest CVSS 4.0 and DREAD scoring methodologies for comprehensive risk assessment and prioritization.

Helios Empowers Proactive Defense

Helios empowers organizations to proactively identify and mitigate critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. By combining a collaborative platform with advanced features, Syn Cubes sets a new standard for offensive security.

"Helios is a transformative tool for organizations struggling to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape," says Dragos Stanescu, CEO of Syn Cubes. "By merging human expertise with advanced automation and collaboration tools, Helios enables security teams to identify and address vulnerabilities more efficiently and effectively than ever before. We take remediation efforts to the next level by providing hands-on remediation support."

With Helios, organizations can confidently build a robust security posture and gain a competitive edge in the digital age.

About Syn Cubes: Redefining Offensive Security

Syn Cubes empowers organizations of all sizes to fortify their defenses effectively and efficiently. By combining advanced SaaS automation with a global network of top-tier offensive security experts, Syn Cubes delivers precise, adaptive, and comprehensive penetration testing assessments that go beyond the obvious.

For more information about Helios and Syn Cubes, please visit https://www.syncubes.com.

Media Contact

Team Syn Cubes, Syn Cubes, +1 302-330-2121, [email protected], https://www.syncubes.com

SOURCE Syn Cubes