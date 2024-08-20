Synagro Advances Leadership in Sustainability as Outlined in Second Sustainability Report

"Synagro's Sustainable Growth plan is rooted in the ideals that in order to be a successful company, we must aspire to a larger purpose." – Bob Preston, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Synagro Post this

This new report marks the second year of the company's Sustainable Growth plan, which set the ambition to be the industry leader in sustainability. The Sustainable Growth plan is built upon the three pillars – a Greener World, Passionate People and Transparent Integrity.

"At Synagro, our role in protecting the environment remains at the forefront of our company's strategy," said Kaivan Desai, President and Chief Financial Officer, Synagro. "We are committed to growing our business sustainably while delivering on our triple bottom line."

The 2023 report outlines Synagro's achievements in each respective pillar. Furthermore, the environmental data in the report has been third-party verified to ensure confidence and accuracy.

Key accomplishments from 2023 include:

2+ million metric tons of CO₂e avoided by transforming residuals into beneficial use.

16+ million tons of biosolids, organics and residuals managed annually.

+80% of residuals were transformed into fertilizer and sent to beneficial use.

Recycled 2.2 billion gallons of liquid biosolids and 550,000 tons of green and food waste.

Externally verified Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions data.

Launched SynaPure™ water treatment system.

Reduced safety incidents by 32%, outperforming the industry average.

Recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today.

"True sustainability is achieved when nutrients are cycled through the process of growth, recycling, renewal and more growth," said Kip Cleverley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Synagro. "I am proud of the progress that we have made thus far and know that we can accelerate our positive impact going forward."

The second annual Sustainability Report includes Synagro's strategies, current actions, goals, case studies and performance metrics for the calendar year ended December 31, 2023.

The new report also includes examples of how the company is driving growth through transformative solutions. This includes innovative solutions for PFAS such as a pyrolysis pilot with CharTech Solutions and the company's new SynaPure water treatment service. It also looks into the future with some exciting innovations, which include transforming biosolids into sustainable aviation fuel and renewable energy.

To learn more about Synagro's Sustainable Growth Plan and view their latest report, visit http://www.synagro.com/sustainability.

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or fertilizer pellets, creating healthy soil and avoiding carbon emissions in the process. As the largest recycler of biosolids, organics and residuals in North America, we are a trusted partner for sustainable solutions. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

