Synagro Expands Biosolids and Organics Composting Capabilities Executing on Its Sustainable Growth Plan

We are excited to announce commercial operations at these new composting facilities. They are great examples of how we are executing on our company's strategy to grow sustainably. – Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer

The Cumberland County Biosolids & Organics Recycling Center is a state-of-the-art 103,000-square-foot, in-vessel composting process building, utilizing automated aeration, and turning equipment. New Jersey generators will be able to leverage Synagro's investment in green infrastructure for biosolids and organics management thereby producing approximately 38,000 tons of Class A compost annually. Synagro has teamed with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority to provide the facility with renewable energy, creating a highly sustainable, environmentally and community-friendly solution.

"Synagro considered multiple technologies before selecting composting for the Cumberland County facility," said John Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Technology, Synagro. "Our choice of an in-vessel composting process was driven by the desire to utilize proven technology with a demonstrated ability to produce a high-quality product while maximizing the environmental benefits of the facility."

The Holly Hill Composting Facility is ideally situated on 25 acres offering a much-needed, cost-effective sustainable composting option for the region, removing 75,000 tons of biosolids annually from local landfills. This outdoor, windrow-style, woodchip-and-biosolids feedstock composting facility will produce approximately 40,000 tons of Exceptional Quality compost annually. This compost product will be used in local agricultural and soil-blending operations thereby completing the biological cycle of our circular economy. Additionally, this facility will utilize Synagro's own SynaPureTM wastewater treatment system to provide clean runoff water from the site.

Both facilities will produce AllGro® compost – a nutrient-rich, sustainable, all-in-one soil amendment. AllGro compost brings agronomic value to almost any application by providing benefits such as increased yields, replenishment of organic matter, water retention and slow-release plant nutrients which reduce the need for chemical fertilizers.

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kip Cleverley, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 800-370-0035, [email protected] , www.synagro.com

