Synagro Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report, Outlining Strategy for Sustainable Growth

The Sustainable Growth Plan report outlines the company's achievements and goals across three main pillars – a Greener World, Passionate People and Transparent Integrity.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of our inaugural sustainability report," said Bob Preston, chief executive officer, Synagro. "Environmental best practices are core to our mission, and we believe that through a deeper understanding of how we can accelerate and grow our business sustainably, we will positively impact the environment and society. We are pleased to report our progress to date to our stakeholders."

Key achievements from 2022 include:

Processed approximately 6.5 million tons of biosolids of which as much as 80% was reused for a beneficial purpose.

Baselined Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions and calculated avoided emissions.

Collaborated with CharTech Solutions to pilot an industry-first commercial system aimed at processing biosolids and destroying PFAS contaminants.

Outperformed industry average for employee health and safety.

Achieved good progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

Recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces (second year).

Dedicated a Sustainability and Risk Committee with an expert Chairperson.

Hired first Chief Sustainability Officer to accelerate efforts.

The inaugural sustainability report includes Synagro's strategies, current actions, goals, case studies and performance metrics for the calendar year ended December 31, 2022.

To learn more about Synagro's Sustainable Growth Plan, visit http://www.synagro.com/sustainability.

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial and agricultural customers in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kip Cleverley, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 800-370-0035, [email protected], www.synagro.com

