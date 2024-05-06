Synagro Launches SynaPure™ Water and Wastewater Treatment System

We believe the SynaPure system will accelerate the sustainable growth of our company by providing clean water solutions to our customers. – Bob Preston, Chief Executive Officer, Synagro Post this

The SynaPure technology provides sustainable and cost-effective solutions for treatment and reuse of complex influent streams like landfill leachate as well as industrial and lagoon wastewater. The system not only helps customers with removal of traditional contaminants like COD, suspended and dissolved solids, nutrients and metals, but also recalcitrant and emerging contaminants.

The SynaPure technology is offered as a Design-Build-Finance-Operate as well as a pay-as-you-go, subscription-based Water-as-a-Service solution, which eliminates high upfront capital costs for customers and provides maximum implementation flexibility and access to cutting-edge industry operational best practices.

The SynaPure system itself is modular and adapts to customer needs. For example:

The system can be skid-mounted or built into a self-contained shipping container.

Installation of the system can be short-term or permanent.

Multiple system units can be interconnected to treat higher volumes.

Once designed and fabricated, the system can be deployed quickly and installed in a matter of days.

The SynaPure system addresses a critical need for industrial users and wastewater facilities as water related regulations are rapidly increasing. Studies have shown that technology similar to the SynaPure system removes up to 98% of contaminants, including inorganic and organic pollutants, PFAS, total suspended solids, total dissolved solids, heavy metals and pathogens that can create challenges and disposal issues.1

"Compared to conventional wastewater treatment systems, the SynaPure technology enables a 90% smaller footprint and as much as 60% in overall cost savings," said Mudit Gangal, Senior Director, Advanced Water Technologies, Synagro. "This new solution is a great example of Synagro's commitment to environmentally beneficial products and services, and clean water innovation."

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

1Multi-Industry Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Study – 2021 Preliminary Report (epa.gov)

