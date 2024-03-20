Synagro Recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today

We are honored to receive this recognition, which demonstrates Synagro's leadership in treating our people with dignity and respect and continuing to put them first. – Bob Preston CEO, Synagro Post this

More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces survey, which gathered employee feedback through an employee-engagement survey conducted by Energage. Results from the survey were calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing people-centered cultures and recognizes Synagro as the industry leader in this space.

"Passionate people truly make Synagro successful," said Angela Dicke, Vice President, Human Resources, Synagro. "We will continue to invest in programs and expand initiatives that display Synagro's dedication to our people and support the cultivation of a passionate workplace."

The USA Today Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for Top Workplaces awards.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage. "That's something of which to be proud. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and to be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces awards do this, and it pays dividends."

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit http://www.energage.com or http://www.topworkplaces.com.

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial and agricultural customers in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kip Cleverley, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 800-370-0035, [email protected], www.synagro.com

SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.