Synagro to Highlight Products and Services at Residuals and Biosolids 2024 Conference

We are pleased to be exhibiting at the R&B 2024 conference in Oklahoma City, and to showcase all of our products and services. – Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer, Synagro

Synagro urges conference attendees who may not have already received an invitation our Upstairs Bricktown Evening to stop by Booth 726 and pick one up as space is limited.

Meet Synagro's professionals at Booth 726 to talk with us about the many ways Synagro partners with municipal, agricultural and industrial customers to process, handle and transport wastewater, biosolids and other organic materials. From thermal drying to digester cleaning, when it comes to biosolids, our mission is to be the most trusted provider of resource recovery solutions. We help our customers identify their needs and the solutions that are best tailored to most economically address those needs.

Synagro's Industry Experts to Join Young Professionals Panel Discussion and Present During Regulatory Strategies Session

Felicia Morrisette, Director, Pellet Marketing, Synagro, will join the Young Professionals Pane Discussion at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during Session 2.

Donald Song, Senior Project Engineer, Synagro, will be one of the presenters of "PFAS Assessment of a Rotary Drum Dryer" at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, during Session 15 – Dryers.

Sean Murnan, Process Engineer, Synagro, will present "Reheating of Dried Biosolids: Causes and Mitigation Options for Drying" at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, during Session 26 – Troubleshooting & Optimization.

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

