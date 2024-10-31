Synagro's Norman Whitelaw Named Winner in Top Global CISOs for 2024 by Cyber Defense Magazine During CyberDefenseCon 2024

"We are thrilled to see Norman Whitelaw achieve this status as our leading cyber defender." – Bob Preston, CEO and Chairman of the BOD, Synagro. Post this

Chief information security officers are the first responders of cyberspace and deserve to be recognized for their tremendous achievements as they fend off cyber criminals, cyber terrorists, malicious insiders and nation-state-sponsored attacks. For years, they have been considered operating cost centers while helping corporations avert disasters that could put them out of business. They work tirelessly to allow companies to grow, expand and increase potential profits by managing and mitigating major risks and regulatory compliance issues on a day-to-day basis.

"We're pleased to name Norman Whitelaw as a winner among a small, elite group of information security professionals of our Top Global CISOs Awards for 2024, celebrating with them at CyberDefenseCon 2024," said Gary Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, "with the full list of winners here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/."

"We are thrilled to see Norman Whitelaw achieve this status as our leading cyber defender," said Bob Preston, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Synagro Technologies, Inc. "Norman has the critical role of defending Synagro from threat exposure, and this award underscores the strength of the company's cybersecurity program with Norman's leadership. He has implemented proactive defense and cyber-resiliency measures and has harnessed the strength of his team to help Synagro thrive."

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or fertilizer pellets, creating healthy soil and avoiding carbon emissions in the process. As the largest recycler of biosolids, organics and residuals in North America, we are a trusted partner for sustainable solutions. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber, and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

